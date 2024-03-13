Robert Guerrero III wins with father and grandfather at his side

The boxing world witnessed the debut of a rising star as Robert Guerrero III made a memorable entrance into the professional ranks with a dominant performance against Israel Reyes Chavez at the Evolution Club in Tijuana, Mexico.

Guerrero, fighting at super featherweight, showcased his talent and skill, earning a unanimous decision victory with scorecards reading 40-36 across the board.

From the opening bell, Robert Guerrero III, going by the nickname “El Pistolero,” wasted no time in asserting his dominance. In the first round, he got the crowd in the arena on their feet by hurting Chavez with a thunderous left hook to the head.

Despite Chavez’s resilience and impressive chin, Guerrero maintained control of the fight, utilizing his jab to keep Chavez at bay and dictating the pace for the rest of the fight.

“Stepping into the ring for my pro debut was a dream come true,” stated Guerrero III, son of multiple division world champion Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero. “I’m grateful for the support of my team and fans.

“Chavez was a tough opponent, but I stayed focused and executed our game plan. This is just the beginning, and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

His grandfather and trainer, Ruben Guerrero, shared in the excitement, saying, “I’m incredibly proud of lil’ Robert’s performance tonight. He showed maturity and he listened well in the corner. We have big plans for his future in the sport.”

“Seeing Robert step into the ring and dominate in his pro debut was a proud moment for our family.” said “The Ghost.”

“He’s following in the footsteps of a proud boxing tradition, and I have no doubt that he will continue to achieve great things in the sport.”