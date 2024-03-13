Jesus Resendiz, Nelson Oliva discuss March 30 bouts

CBN Promotions proudly presents another explosive night of boxing, it’s second of 2024, featuring two undefeated fighters poised to defend their perfect records in exhilarating matchups.

The event, scheduled for March 30, 2024, at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California, promises to deliver a night of unforgettable boxing action as Jesus Resendiz (8-0-1, 6 KOs) of San Diego, CA, and Nelson Oliva (10-0, 8 KOs) representing Los Angeles, CA, step into the ring to face dangerous opponents.

In the 8-round welterweight main event, unbeaten prosect Jesus Resendiz, will take on the battle-tested warrior Louie Lopez (14-2-2, 5 KOs), hailing from Corona, CA. Resendiz, known for his heavy hands and explosive power, understands the importance of maintaining his undefeated streak against a seasoned opponent like Lopez.

“This fight is crucial for me,” stated Jesus Resendiz, commenting on the upcoming bout. “Staying undefeated is not just about the record…it’s about proving myself against tough competition. Louie Lopez is a warrior, a fighter that is going to fight with a lot of heart, especially in his hometown. But nothing is going to stop me from coming out with the win. I’m ready to showcase my skills and come out victorious. I’m here to make a statement, and don’t be surprised if I knock him out.”

Louie Lopez, equally determined to secure a victory, expressed his anticipation for the matchup, saying, “I have the utmost respect for Resendiz, but I’m confident in my abilities. I’ve faced tough opponents before, and I know what it takes to win. This fight will be a battle, but I’m prepared to give it my all and emerge winning with my hands raised.”

In the 6-round super welterweight co-main event, undefeated rising star Nelson Oliva will face off against the dangerous puncher Franyerson Puerta (5-3, 5 KOs) from Denver, CO. Oliva, known for his thumping power, understands the significance of showcasing his skills against a risky opponent like Puerta.

“Facing Franyerson Puerta is a risky fight for me because I know he’s a dangerous puncher. My undefeated record means everything to me, and I’m not about to let it slip away. I’ve trained hard for this fight, and I plan on ending this fight early. Puerta may have knockout power, but I have more power, and the technique and determination to overcome any obstacle he presents. I’m focused and ready to put on a show for the fans.”

“Oliva may be undefeated, but so am I when it comes to knocking out my opponents,” said Puerta. “I’m coming into this fight with one goal in mind…to add another knockout victory to my record. I thrive on challenges, and facing an undefeated fighter like Oliva only motivates me further. I’m going to bring the fight to him from the opening bell and show the world what I’m capable of. Oliva better not underestimate me. My power speaks for itself, and I’m going to test his chin like never before. This fight is going to be fireworks, mark my words.”

“We’re thrilled to present these electrifying matchups featuring some of boxing’s most promising talents,” said Alex Camponovo, President of CBN Promotions, as he emphasized the importance of these matchups. “Jesus Resendiz and Nelson Oliva have shown tremendous potential, and their undefeated records are a testament to their skill and determination. These fights will undoubtedly be action-packed and will showcase the best of what the sport has to offer.”