Jordan Panthen faces Ravshan Hudaynazarov on April 4

Highly touted junior middleweight Jordan ‘The Patriot’ Panthen, (7-0, 6 KOs), heads back into back into battle on Thursday, April 4 against hard-hitting Uzbek veteran Ravshan Hudaynazarov, (19-5, 14 KOs) in the eight-round feature fight at SOCA Fights from The Hangar in Costa Mesa, CA and broadcast live on TrillerTV starting at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT.

Following a weeklong session of sparring with WBO 154lb. World Champion Tim Tszyu in Las Vegas, NV, Panthen has returned to his training camp under trainer Julian Chua at the famed Brickhouse Boxing Gym in North Hollywood, CA.

“Sparring with Tim this past week was an exceptional experience,” said Panthen. “We had terrific sessions filled with excellent two-way action but now I’m back home to continue camp ahead of my fight on April 4 and I’ll be ready for another great performance.” (photo attached)

“I want to stay busy this year and keep my activity up. After my last victory on February 15, I was right back in the gym.”

The highly touted Panthen is coming off another brilliant performance on February 15; a blistering body punch first round knockout of Adam Diu Abdulhamid in Costa, Mesa, CA.

Since turning professional in August 2022, Panthen has received numerous accolades from top trainers and numerous champions for his can’t miss fights and turning heads sparring sessions with many of the sport’s world ranked contenders.

From former world champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez, “Jordan is a very talented fighter and he is hungry for success. He has an excellent corner and will become world champion if he continues down that path.”

Following a sparring trip to Houston, Texas coordinated by the renowned Ronnie Shields, the trainer of numerous world champions said, “Jordan is a really good fighter who looked great against some of my top guys. He has a very exciting style and is definitely one to watch for in the near future.”

Said former world champion and award-winning commentator Paulie Malignaggi, “Jordan’s a real throwback. A competitor with the ‘go get ya’ mindset of the old school greats who doesn’t just look to win, he looks to beat you into submission. A fighter with a mean streak that has a passion to give fight fans what they want. He’ll be on the world stage very soon.”

Stated trainer of former heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder, Malik Scott, “My opinion when it comes to Jordan, ‘it’s simple but very violent’. He has no picks when it comes to who he’s mean with. I’ve watched him spar against some of the best in the world and his evil energy remained the same. He punches with very bad intentions, always works hard and has one of the best boxing minds behind him on a daily basis which is Coach Julian. He’s on the right road.”