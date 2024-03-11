Fears grow Ryan Garcia is being controlled after stunning cut-off

Fans of boxing superstar Ryan Garcia are concerned outside influencers are controlling the fighter after a stunning video went viral.

Garcia has been the subject of much discussion over his conspiracy behavior ahead of his fight with Devin Haney on April 20. Garcia began the press tour week by openly admitting to drinking and using drugs right up until the second press conference in Los Angeles.

Many believe that remains the case as Garcia went into a manic state over a few days last week. Eventually, Garcia stated he’d focus solely on boxing as he headed to camp with trainer Derrick James.

However, two days after stating he wouldn’t post any further conspiracies on social media, Garcia emerged on the alternative platform TikTok.

The former interim world champion told fans he could no longer speak on Instagram and Twitter due to being gagged, most likely by promoters attempting to save the fight with Haney. There have been several calls, many by professional boxers retired and present, to pull Garcia out of the battle for mental assessment.

Ryan Garcia cut off when speaking to fans

In a fresh twist, Garcia appeared on TikTok with a ‘friend, who previously appeared alongside the fighter in a hotel room where they were holed up. Garcia looked shabby then and admitted he’d had a rough few days.

This time, the friend, who has since been described as ‘a handler,’ put himself front and center on camera with Garcia. He seemed to have more creative control over the narrative as Garcia went along with everything discussed over a fan Q and A.

But one incident has since brought alarm bells. As Garcia tried to address his ‘proof of time travel’ theory previously divulged before the live stream, the ‘handler’ cut him off, even when asked not to.

He stated there were ‘no more questions’ as Garcia pleaded with him to allow him to speak. This clearly indicates controlling behavior, according to fans of the social media figurehead.

One fan said: “Ryan Garcia gets cut off when asked about time travel. The guy in the white definitely is his handler.”

Another added: “Ryan Garcia’s TikTok live interrupted by ‘friend.'”

Heading back to Twitter, breaking his vow only to talk boxing until his fight next month, Garcia has since opened a space to chat with his fans. Promoter Oscar De La Hoya has yet to fully address the goings-on, other than stating he spoke to Garcia and that he ‘looked good.’

