Alyssa Mendoza scores third Paris 2024 Qualifier win

Featherweight Alyssa Mendoza (Caldwell, Idaho) continued her impressive run at the 2024 Olympic Games World Qualifying Tournament in Busto Arsizio, Italy today, taking her third win of the tournament and second win by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC).

Mendoza, who was facing Morocco’s Nisrine Amine, put on a dominating performance from start to finish in the opening round. She gave her opponent her first of three standing eight counts halfway through the round before the referee gave the second with 45 seconds left.

With a stoppage in reach and her corner yelling just one more, Mendoza continued to keep pressure and move forward on her opponent, resulting in the final eight count getting started right as the bell rang and the bout to be called.

“I’m happy to say we got another night, first-round stoppage,” a cheerful Mendoza stated after her victory. “We’re moving on. I thank God for this. He is good.”

Mendoza will now face Jin Hyejeong of Korea on Sunday.

Robby “Rahim” Gonzales (Las Vegas, Nev.) was the other member of Team USA to take to the ring. However, in a closely contested 3-2 decision against Andrej Csemez of Slovakia, he fell short.

Two more boxers will compete tomorrow, Shera Mae Patricio (Waianae, Hawaii) and Jamar Talley (Camden, N.J.).

Eight boxers arrived in Italy representing Team USA, hoping to punch their ticket to this summer’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games under USA Boxing National Head Coach Billy Walsh (Colorado Springs, Colo.). Joining Walsh on the coaching staff are National Resident Coach Timothy Nolan (Rochester, N.Y.), National Development Coach Chad Wigle (Colorado Springs, Colo.), and assistant coaches Adonis Frazier (Minneapolis, Minn.) and Christine Lopez (Rowlett, Texas).

The tournament is one of the largest Olympic qualifiers in boxing history. Over 600 boxers from 113 nations are competing at the E-Work Arena, hoping to grab one of the 49 quota places available for this summer’s Games.

Click here to stay updated on Team USA’s journey in Busto Arsizio, including athlete stories, daily schedules, live streams and more.

Day 6 Results

57 kg: Alyssa Mendoza, Caldwell, Idaho/USA, won by RSC over Nisrine Amine/MAR, RSC-1

80 kg:, Andrej Csemez/SVK dec. over Robby Gonzales, Las Vegas, Nev./USA, 3-2

Day 7 Schedule

54 kg: Shera Mae Patricio, Waianae, Hawaii/USA, vs. Sofia Micaela Robles/ARG

92 kg: Jamar Talley, Camden, N.J./USA, vs. Narek Manasyan/ARM