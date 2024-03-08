Muhsin Cason returns to the ring March 27 in Philadelphia

Undefeated cruiserweight “The Muslim Boxer” Muhsin Cason (12-0, 9 KOs) is set to step back into the ring on March 27, 2024, at the iconic Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA, for what promises to be a gritty battle against DeShon Webster (12-7-3, 6 KOs). The scheduled 6-round bout is being promoted by Teflon Promotions.

Cason, who is advised by recognized manager Amer Abdallah, has been making waves in the cruiserweight division by remaining unbeaten. His upcoming bout against Webster presents another opportunity for Cason to showcase his skills and solidify his position as one of the most promising talents in the cruiserweight division.

“My journey to becoming a world champion continues on April 27th” said Cason. “I’m looking forward to stepping back into the ring and under those lights where I feel most comfortable”

With a stable of great fighters that includes 3-division world champion Badou Jack, rising prospect Bryce Mills, and unbeaten bantamweight Khalid Twaiti, Abdallah feels Cason is ready to step up in competition in 2024.

“This is a big year for Muhsin as we plan to increase his level of competition and activity. He’s been working diligently in the gym awaiting the next call to go out…he’s always ready,” stated Abdallah, emphasizing the significance of this bout in Cason’s career. “This fight is a critical steppingstone for him, as it’s in his backyard and against a tough opponent. I typically don’t like fighters holding camp during Ramadan, but Muhsin was adamant about getting back in the ring as soon as he could. This is what he lives for.”

The Liacouras Center is located at 1776 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19121. Doors will open at 6:00 pm, with the first fight scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm.