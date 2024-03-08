Ernesto Mercado vs Deiner Berrio set for April on Box Fest VIII

Red Owl Boxing today announced that undefeated super lightweight Ernesto Mercado will face veteran Deiner Berrio in an ten-round main event attraction at Box Fest VIII on April 5. The event streams live globally on DAZN in more than 200 territories and regions from the state-of-the-art “Owl’s Nest” in Houston.

Red Owl Boxing’s Box Fest series is a breeding ground for boxing’s future stars with each event featuring a pro debut, a fighter seeking redemption from their first career defeat and a main event bout that will crown a champion, catapulting their career to the next level. The Box Fest series will take center stage on the first Friday of every month.

Mercado (13-0, 12 KOs) makes his 2024 debut as he continues to face ring veterans on his quick ascension up the super lightweight rankings. Following a 2023 campaign that included five fights, four of which ended in knockout, the Southern California native is poised to show the world what he can do in his first appearance on a Red Owl Boxing event. One year ago, Mercado faced former world title challenger Hank Lundy and scored a sensational first round knockout. The 22-year-old is hoping to emerge victorious as he continues his climb toward a world title opportunity.

Berrio (22-4-1, 13 KOs) will return to the ring in an effort to stop Mercado’s rise through the super lightweight ranks. The Colombia-native has faced seven undefeated boxers throughout his career and is no stranger to entering the ring with prospects of Mercado’s caliber. The 33-year-old has gone the distance in 10-round fights seven times in his pro career while Mercado has only seen the final bell once in his young career.

BOX FEST VIII will feature multiple attractions including rising prospects, gritty veterans and action-packed fights, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. Subscribe at DAZN.com and download the app on any connected device.

Red Owl Boxing owns and operates the state-of-the-art sports performance facility which features seating for more than 1,500 with a modern flare that includes VIP experiences and unique ringside seating. The “Owl’s Nest” is a full-service hospitality venue with high-end sound, lighting and screens for a premier in-arena experience. The venue is outfitted with cutting-edge production for seamless streaming and television presentations.