Jonathan de Pina to appear on Pandemonium at the Palladium 3

The newest member of Granite Chin Promotions’ (GCP) growing stable of fighters, Dorchester (MA) lightweight prospect Jonathan de Pina (12-2, 5 KOs), will make his GCP debut March 23rd on the “Pandemonium at the Palladium 3” card, presented on Granite Chin Promotions (GCP), at the famed Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

“Pandemonium at the Palladium 3” will be streamed live on BXNGTV.com.

“Right Now,” de Pina explained, “I’ve been fighting six years as a pro, but I’ve only had 14 fights. Other guys have been fighting for only two years and they’re catching up with me. It’s hard being by yourself. I’ve dealt with other promoters, fighting on their shows, and I feel that (promoter) Chris (Traietti) is the most honest and reasonable. And he’s a former boxer who knows both sides of boxing, and he really cares about fighters. I need to be busy, and he can do that for me.”

“Jonathan is a high-level fighter who, in my opinion, really hasn’t had a promoter consistent and serious about bringing him to the next level,” GCP president Chri Traietti commented. “That is different now; he is part of the Granite Chin family, and getting our guys under the lights at big arenas is what this company is all about. We plan on getting Jonathan in the ring a bunch in 2024, then in 2025, I have ZERO doubt that you will be seeing him fight on a major network.”

A 2018 New England Golden Gloves and 2017 Ringside (novice) champion, de Pina started boxing at the age of 16, and had a 55-9 amateur record. Jonathan used to throw on gloves and put fights on YouTube, at least until his father found out about it, telling his son that if he was going to box he should do it the right way. He brought Jonathan to Peter Welch’s Gym in South Boston.

“I loved it right away,” de Pina said. “We always were fond of boxing at home. We had a punching bag in our house and my father taught me. My mother wasn’t a fan, though.”

Not only will de Pina make his GCP debut on March 23rd, but he will also be fighting in Worcester for the first time, when he faces Michael “Titan” Taylor in a four-round match. Jonathan moved up to the 140-pound division for his last fight, but he’s back fighting at his natural weight, 135, confident that he will not have problems making weight. Jonathan is a big 135 but he quickly realized that fighting at 140 was too much.

When he first started watching boxing, he was a huge Yuriorkis Gamboa fan, until Jonathan watched Terence Crawford knockout Gamboa. “That was the first time I saw Crawford fight and he’s been my favorite fighter ever since then. He’s the reason why I switch around (orthodox and southpaw stances) and got so serious about boxing. I also liked Roy Jones, Jr and Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

“I want to fight a lot in 2024. I want Nick Molina next, then Gabby Morales, and bigger names by the end of the year.”

In the 10-round main event, Junior North American Boxing Federation (NABF) Welterweight Champion Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (13-0, 7 KOs), of Holyoke (MA), will make his first title defense in a rematch with Salem (MA) challenger Kenny “Lionheart” Larson (7-1-1, 5 KOs) in the 10-round main event.

Former New England Welterweight Champion Mike “Bad Man” Ohan, Jr. (19-2, 9 KOs), of Holbrook (MA), faces Whitley’s brother, junior welterweight Derrick Whitley, Jr. (7-4-1, 0 KOs), in the 10-round, co-featured event.

Also fighting on this loaded card are the Sumpter brothers from Pittsfield (MA), undefeated IBA Americas Super Middleweight Champion Steve “The Savage” Sumpter (9-0, 7 KOs) and his older brother, heavyweight Quintin Sumpter (6-2, 4 KOs). Sumpter takes on veteran Antonio Louis “Tony The Best” Hernandez (7-18-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round, non-title fight, while Quintin throws-down with Zach Calmus (3-2, 2 KOs), of Gloucester (MA), in a four-round bout.