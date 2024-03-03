Rising Stars Arabia 3 – Results from Abu Dhabi

Arab boxing power was on display today as Moroccan super featherweight Jaouad “The Moroccan Bomber” Belmehdi (20-1-3, 9 KOs) defeated previously undefeated Ghanian Alfred Lamptey (13-1, 9 KOs) in the main event of the third edition of “Rising Stars Arabia,” which showcases rapidly developing Arab boxers on a worldwide platform.

The Rising Stars Arabia (RSA) series, the first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is sanctioned by the Middle East Professional Boxing Commission.

“Rising Stars Arabia 3” was streamed live on DAZN and ESPN Knockout outdoors from the picturesque Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In a wonderfully matched, entertaining main event, 25-year-old Belmehdi, a former French Lightweight Champion, won his fourth fight in a row by way of a 10-round split decision (96-94, 96-94, 93-97) in a back-and-forth, legitimate Fight of the Year candidate. Belmehdi defeated Lamptey, 21, a former World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth Silver, World Boxing Organization (WBO) Youth and Ghana super featherweight champion.

Hometown Hero Al Bloushi Extends His Win Streak in Co-Main Event

In the co-main event, hometown favorite Fahad “Kid Emirati” Al Bloushi (14-1, 3 KOs) – the most experienced United Arab Emirates (UAE) pro boxer of all-time – extended his win streak to 13, taking a hard-fought eight-round decision over Venezuelan lightweight Andres Garcia (14-8-1, 11 KOs).

Another terrific UAE prospect, super flyweight Sultan Al Nuaimi (11-0, 7 KOs) stopped Venezuelan Eliu Canario (14-4, 11 KOs) in the fifth round in another spectacular performance in front of enthused local boxing fans.

Iraq’s light heavyweight prospect Amer Kadhum Ghaneem (3-0-1, 1 KO) suffered the first blemish on his pro record, fighting Russian Kharon Zapolsky (3-1-1, 1 KO) to a six-round majority draw.

Ugandan welterweight Isaac Zebra, Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) knocked out Ahmed Saad (4-3, 1 KO) in the opening round of their scheduled six-round bout.

Undefeated Indian welterweight Faizan Anwar (17-0, 9 KOs) registered a somewhat surprising opening-round knockout of former Egyptian Super Welterweight Champion Abdumonem “Braveheart” Saad (23-4-1, 11 KOs).

Egyptian cruiserweight Youssef Karrar (4-0, 3 KOs) recorded a third-round technical knockout over late replacement Yusuf Kizito (0-1), of Uganda, while Egyptian featherweight Mostafa Mohammed Fahmi Komsan (2-0, 1 KO) edged Guan Mu (1-3-1, 0 KOs), of China, by way of a six-round majority decision.

Also fighting on the undercard, Morocco welterweight Anas Hafiane improved to 3-0 with his second knockout, blasting out overmatched Sajan Greece Makesh Daisy (0-3), of India, in round one, and previously undefeated United Arab Emirates super middleweight Fahad Alkhoori (3-1, 3 KOs) was upset by Ariemba Isalah Odhiambo (2-4, 0 KOs), of Kenya, who took a four-round majority decision

In the opener, pro-debuting Syrian heavyweight Kenan Marai (1-0, 1 KO) knocked out the Congo’s Eureka Mwamba Kabeya (0-2) at the end of the first round

“Rising Stars Arabia 3” was promoted by AAM Seddiqi Sports and hosted in Abu Dhabi in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.