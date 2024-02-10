Rising Stars Arabia 3 set for March 2 in Abu Dhabi

The third installment of the popular “Rising Stars Arabia” pro boxing series, which showcases developing Arab boxers on a worldwide platform, will be held Saturday, March 2, outdoors at the picturesque Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“Rising Stars Arabia 3” will be streamed live on DAZN and ESPN Knockout, as well as broadcast on Abu Dhabi Sports TV, starting at 8 p.m. UAEST.

The widely successful first two RSA events – September 9, 2023 and this past January 13th – have boxing fans greatly anticipating the return of the series to discover even more underrated veterans and promising prospects from the relatively untapped region.

The 10-round main event matches Moroccan super featherweight Jaouad “The Moroccan Bomber” Belmehdi (19-1-3, 9 KOs) against the No. 1 ranked Ghanaian and African star, undefeated Alfred Lamptey (13-0, 9 KOs).

Belmehdi is a former French Lightweight Champion riding a three-fight win streak. His most notable victories to date have been against 17-1 James Chereji, 13-1-1 Sebri Sediri (TKO1), and 19-2 Meyyl Vegas (TKO4). The 21-year-old Lamptey is a former World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth Silver, World Boxing Organization (WBO) Youth and Ghana super featherweight champion.

The Rising Stars Arabia (RSA) series, the first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is sanctioned by the Middle East Professional Boxing Commission. Western promoters generally don’t promote Arab talent, but now they must start promoting them due to promoter Ahmed Seddiqi’s vision and initiatives.

Hometown favorite Fahad “Kid Emirati” Al Bloushi (13-1, 3 KOs) is riding a 12-fight win streak into the eight round co-featured event versus Venezuelan lightweight Andres Garcia (14-7-1, 11 KOs). Al Bloushi has the distinction of being the most experienced Emirati boxer of all-time with 14 professional fights.

Undefeated United Arab Emirates super flyweight Sultan Al Nuaimi (10-0, 6 KOs) faces dangerous Eliu Canario (14-3, 11 KOs) in a 10-round bout, while promising Iraq light heavyweight prospect Amer Kadhum Ghaneem (3-0, 1 KO) takes on the toughest test of his young career, WBC Asian Continental Super Middleweight Champion Wulamu Tulake (11-3-1, 6 KOs), of China.

The most intriguing match-up on the undercard is a 10-round welterweight clash between Egyptian welterweight Abdumonem “Braveheart” Said (23-3-1, 11 KOs), a former Egyptian Super Welterweight Champion, and undefeated Indian Faizan Anwar (16-0, 8 KOs).

Other undercard bouts include a trio of four-rounders: Egyptian super welterweight Ramy Magdi (3-2-1, 0 KOs) vs. Issac Zebra, Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs), of Uganda; Egyptian cruiserweight Youssef Karrar (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. pro debuting Ukrainian Mykyta Ionin; Egyptian featherweight Mostafa Mohammed Fahmi Komsan (1-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA.

Morocco welterweight Anas Hafiane (2-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, United Arab Emirates (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Ariemba Isalah Odhiambo (1-4, 0 KOs), of Kenya, and Egyptian pro debuting cruiserweight Kenan Marai vs. Tonny Ssemakula (0-1), of Uganda, rounds out the undercard in a trio of four-round fights.

Card subject to change.

AAM Seddiqi Sports has been promoting and managing fighters in the region for 10 years and it has a growing stable of more than 30 gifted regional and global talents. Its events include five world title shows that have been broadcasted globally on ESPN, Sky Sports, and other major networks.

“Rising Stars Arabia 3” is promoted by AAM Seddiqi Sports and is hosted in Abu Dhabi in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.