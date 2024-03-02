Louis Lopez vs Jesus Resendiz confirmed for March 30

Get ready for an electrifying night of boxing action as CBN Promotions proudly presents its second show of 2024, set to take place at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

In the 8-round super welterweight main event, local favorite Louis Lopez (14-2-2, 5 KOs), hailing from Corona, CA, will step into the ring to face off against the undefeated Jesus Resendiz (8-0-1, 6 KOs) from San Diego, CA. With both fighters eager to prove themselves on the main-event stage, this showdown is sure to be a slugfest from start to finish.

Adding to the excitement, the co-main event will feature a compelling 6-round super welterweight bout showcasing Nelson Oliva (10-0, 8 KOs) representing Los Angeles, CA, against Franyerson Puerta (5-3, 5 KOs) fom Denver, CO. With Oliva’s impressive record and knockout power, fans can expect fireworks as he looks to maintain his undefeated streak.

The entire event will be broadcast live on Fubo Sports and on tape delay on Fox Deportes and Estrella TV. Doors open and at 5:00 pm PT with the first bout beginning at 6:00 pm PT. Tickets priced $55, $75, $100, $150 (Plus applicable fees), are available for purchase now by calling Ticketon at 800-688-8080, or online at www.cbnpromotions.com or www.ticketon.com. Thunder Studios is located at 20434 S Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810

“We are excited to bring another exciting night of boxing to Thunder Studios,” said Alex Camponovo, President of CBN Promotions. “With a stacked lineup of talented fighters and 50/50 matchups, this event promises to deliver another unforgettable experience for fight fans in Long Beach and beyond.”

“Get ready for an amazing ride as we improve our boxing events and bring them to more people,” said Rolando Nichols, President of Thunder Studios. “We want to welcome the Long Beach community and nearby areas to join us for our shows. It’s a fun, family-friendly environment where everyone can have a great time watching exciting boxing matches.”

With Thunder Studios serving as the backdrop for this epic night of boxing, attendees can expect top-notch production values and a lively atmosphere that will keep them on the edge of their seats throughout the evening.

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Bantamweight George Navarro (8-3-1, 4 KOs), from Los Angeles, CA, vs. MJ Bo (9-5-2, 5 KOs), from Manila, Philippines. (6-rounds).

Super featherweight Eric Mondragon (8-1-1, 4 KOs) of Maywood, CA, will face Jenel Lausa (9-3-1, 5 KOs), from Manila, Philippines. (6-rounds).

Super lightweight Leonardo Rubalcava (5-0, 2 KOs) from Jurupa Valley, CA, will face Walter Raul Saravia (4-7, 1 KO) from Catamarca, Argentina. (6-rounds).

Opening up the show will be bantamweight Peter Henry Acosta (Pro Debut), from Santa Ana, CA, vs. an opponent TBA. (4-rounds).

This event is sponsored by HUSTLER Casino – LA’s only luxury Casino. Tequila Mandala – 100% Agave Azul, Shoe Palace – Community comes first, and Northgate Market.