Haney vs Garcia ticket prices roasted – even by the headline fighter

Ticket prices for the Haney vs Garcia clash in Brooklyn, New York, have caused a stir and even been criticized by one of the boxers headlining the event.

Ryan Garcia lashed out after fans complained that the minimum-priced seats for the show were pushing $400. After stating his feelings about a coded pre-sales price point, Garcia told his fans he was ‘working on it.’

“They are not affordable for the people,” said Garcia, who was told, “Lupe and Oscar set the pricing.”

Ringside seats were slated between $5,000 and $9,000, which many believe is closing ticket pricing to Las Vegas. It remains to be seen if Garcia can do anything after the tickets go on general sale.

Haney vs Garcia ticket information

Golden Boy released ticket information regarding the sale that begins today. On the face of it, Garcia may not have read the fine print. Golden Boy states that the prices are much lower and affordable.

Tickets for the WBC Super Lightweight World Championship fight between current champion Devin “The Dream” Haney [31-0, 15 KOs] and international PPV star “King” Ryan Garcia [24-1, 20 KOs] will kick off Friday, March 1.

Golden Boy Promotions presents the 12-round clash associated with Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing. The mega-event will occur at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 20, exclusively live on DAZN PPV.

The information added that non-pre-sale tickets will be available for as little as $100. It seems the pre-sale was only offering specific prices for tickets. However, it’s higher-tier tickets will unlikely come down at all.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. ET and start at $100 plus applicable fees. A limited number of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available, with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or GoldenBoy.com.

