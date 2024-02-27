Boxing Results: Clara Lescurat, Josue Aguero victorious

At the Casino de Buenos Aires and with the encouragement of her fans, Clara Lescurat kept her World Boxing Association super flyweight title after defeating Mexican Regina Chavez in ten rounds by unanimous decision.

The bout did not have a first round of analysis. Both fighters walked to the center of the ring and immediately started the action. The world champion, who is one of the two Argentinean champions, kept the rhythm of the fight with more speed in attack, trying to keep her opponent out of distance.

On the other hand, the Aztec fighter left a good impression after absorbing well the blows received and keeping up with the rhythm of the fight. Always going forward and managing to land some good punches that led her to stand up until the last round.

Undoubtedly, this has been a profitable experience for the boxer from Mexico who with only 19 years old presented a good opposition against the champion who continues to consolidate her reign and remains undefeated in ten presentations.

The judges’ scorecards: 97-93 / 99-91 and 97-93 marked the victory of Lescurat who after the fight assured to be willing to fight anyone and is waiting for the big challenges.

Josue Aguero

Argentina’s Josue Aguero defended his World Boxing Association FedeLatin super featherweight belt for the first time with an explosive first round technical knockout over Aztec Francisco Lucero at the Casino de Buenos Aires.

On the banks of the Rio de La Plata, Agüero brought the crowd to their feet in an evening of luxury boxing.

They clashed gloves in the opening salute and the gaze of the local announced a complete focus on his purpose: to keep the belt on. There were exchanges of blows to the body, where the Mexican honored his warrior blood, however, he threw a punch that missed, leaving his guard down, a mistake the local took advantage of to connect a powerful and firm left cross that fulminated Lucero.

Despite trying to stay in the fight, the Mexican could not recover and was cornered and suffocated with a series of punches by Agüero. Finally, the referee intervened with precision to decree the technical knockout.

Thus, the 22-year-old native of the province of Catamarca, Argentina, maintains his unblemished record at 11 wins with 6 quick knockouts.