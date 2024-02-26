Jaouad Belmehdi aims to showcase talent on ‘Rising Stars Arabia’

Moroccan super featherweight Jaouad “The Moroccan Bomber” Belmehdi (19-1-3, 9 KOs) embodies the spirit of the innovative “Rising Stars Arabia” pro boxing series, which showcases rapidly developing Arab boxers on a worldwide platform, veterans and prospects alike.

Belmehdi takes on undefeated Alfred Lamptey (13-0, 9 KOs), of Ghana, in the 10-round main event this Saturday (March 2) on the third installment of “Rising Stars Arabia,” under the stars at beautiful Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“Rising Stars Arabia 3” will be streamed live on DAZN and ESPN Knockout, as well as broadcast on Abu Dhabi Sports TV, starting at 8 p.m. UAEST.

Belmehdi is a former French Lightweight Champion who has won his last three fights, after suffering the only loss of his pro career 1 ½ years ago to Gary Culley (14-0) at Wembley Arena in the United Kingdom. riding a three-fight win streak. His most notable victories to date have been against 17-1 James Chereji, 13-1-1 Sebri Sediri (TKO1), and 19-2 Meyyl Vegas (TKO4).

Morocco has produced one world champion, 1988 Olympian Khalid Rahilou (37-5, 16 KOs – 1988-2002), the former World Boxing Association (WBA) Junior Welterweight World Champion, plus world title challengers such as bantamweight Luis Romero (158-19-6, 78 KOs – 1942-58) and heavyweight Lucien Rodriguez (39-12-1, 21 KOs – 1973-86). Other top Moroccan boxers through the years have included 2016 Olympian and 2015 World Amateur Championship gold medalist Mohammed Rabii (pro record 10-0, 5 KOs – 2017-19) and super featherweight Moussa Gholam (21-1, 13 KOs), who knocked out Lunga Sitemela (15-1) in the fourth round at “Rising Stars Arabia: The Revolution) this past January.

The 25-year-old Belmehdi started boxing in his hometown of Beziers at the age of 10 because of his love of martial arts. He didn’t model himself after any particular fighter, but he greatly admired Thomas Hearns, Jean-Baptiste Mendy, and Mike Tyson.

“It’s a great pleasure for me and, above all, an honor to be able to represent the Arab people,” Belmehdi said. “I think an impressive win for me will results on a significant rise in world rankings and, more importantly, better opportunities to come, God willing.”

Lamptey, 21, is a dangerous opponent for Belmehdi, arguably the second-toughest opponent he’s fought. Lamptey is a former World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth Silver, World Boxing Organization (WBO) Youth and Ghana super featherweight champion.

“I enjoy taking on challengers and facing adversity,” Belmehdi spoke about fighting Lamptey in the main event. “I don’t know much more specifically other than he (Lamptey) he is young and hungry. It’s up to me to prove that I have more experience than him and that it will be difficult for him to win.”

The Rising Stars Arabia (RSA) series, the first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is sanctioned by the Middle East Professional Boxing Commission.

The most experienced Emirati boxer of all-time, hometown favorite Fahad “Kid Emirati” Al Bloushi (13-1, 3 KOs), has won 12 consecutive fights heading into Saturday’s eight- round, co-featured event against Venezuelan lightweight Andres Garcia (14-7-1, 11 KOs).

Another United Arab Emirates favorite, super flyweight Sultan Al Nuaimi (10-0, 6 KOs), puts his undefeated record on the line versus Venezuelan Eliu Canario (14-3, 11 KOs) in a 10-round match

Highly regarded Iraq light heavyweight prospect Amer Kadhum Ghaneem (3-0, 1 KO) meets Kharon Zapolsky (3-1, 1 KO), of Russia, in a six-rounder.

Egyptian super welterweight Ramy Magdi (3-2-1, 0 KOs) throws down with Issac Zebra, Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs), of Uganda, in a six-round fight, and former Egyptian Super Welterweight Champion Abdumonem “Braveheart” Said (23-3-1, 11 KOs) faces undefeated Faizan Anwar (16-0, 8 KOs), of India, in a 10-round confrontation.

Other undercard bouts Egyptian cruiserweight Youssef Karrar (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. pro debuting Ukrainian Mykyta Ionin, and Egyptian featherweight Mostafa Mohammed Fahmi Komsan (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Guan Mu (1-2-1, 0 KOs), of China, in a pair of six-round bouts.

Opening the event in four-round matches are Morocco welterweight Anas Hafiane (2-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, United Arab Emirates Fahad Alkhorri (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Ariemba Isalah Odhiambo (1-4, 0 KOs), of Kenya, and Moroccan welterweight Anas Hafiane (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Sajan Greece Makesh Daisy (0-2), of United Arab Emirates.

Card subject to change.