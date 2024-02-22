Antonio Vargas aims to shine on home soil vs Jonathan Rodriguez

On Saturday evening, 2016 US Olympian Antonio Vargas meets Jonathan Rodriguez in a 12-round World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight title eliminator at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL.

The WBA’s second ranked contender, Vargas is 17-1 with 9 KO’s. Fighting out of Kissimmee, FL, Vargas represented Team USA at the 2016 Olympics. Vargas had a stellar 2023, stopping contender Mitchell Banquez in six rounds and dominating former world champion Hernan Marquez enroute to a ten-round decision.

Born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico and fighting out of Bethlehem, PA, Rodriguez has an excellent professional record of 17-1-1 with 7 KO’s. Ranked number three by the WBA, Rodriguez sent shockwaves through the boxing world when he scored a vicious first round knockout over former titlist Kal Yafai.

“I’m excited to be fighting in front of my fans in Orlando and on a big platform like DAZN,” Vargas said from his training camp in Kissimmee. “I know Jonathan is an aggressive fighter that likes to come forward, but we’ve got a great game plan to negate that. This is the kind of fight I’ve been dreaming of my entire career and a victory Saturday evening puts me first in line for a world title shot.”

The winner of Vargas-Rodriguez becomes the mandatory challenger for the WBA bantamweight title and faces the winner of the bout between current champion Takuma Inoue and Jerwin Ancajas.

“We’re pleased to be working with Matchroom to bring a world class championship card to Central Florida,” said Amaury Piedra of Boxlab Promotions. “From championship fights to title eliminators and rising prospects, this card has it all. We’re excited to see Antonio earn this great opportunity and to do it in his hometown in front of his fans is phenomenal. I have no doubt Vargas and Rodriguez will put on an exciting fight that the fans will enjoy.”

Vargas-Rodriguez airs live on DAZN at 8 pm as part of a loaded card featuring a welterweight title eliminator, Olympic Gold Medalist Andy Cruz, and Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory in the main event.

The card is promoted by Matchroom Boxing in association with Boxlab Promotions. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com and the opening bout is scheduled for 5:30 pm.