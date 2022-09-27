Jonathan Rodriguez beats Oscar Vazquez at Wind Creek

Rising bantamweight Jonathan Rodriguez took a eight-round unanimous decision over Oscar Vazquez in front of a terrific crowd at The Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA

The six-bout card was promoted by King’s Promotions.

Rodriguez, who is promoted by King’s Promotions, took the victory by scores of 79-73 twice and 78-74 to raise his record to 11-1-1. Vazquez is now 15-4-1.

Lightweight James Bernadin remained undefeated with a fifth round stoppage over veteran Jairo Lopez in a scheduled six-round bout.

The time of the stoppage was 1:07 for Bernadin of Lancaster, PA who is pro\moted by King’s Promotions and is now 8-0-1 with five knockouts. Lopez of Mexico 27-17.

King’s Promotions signee Joseph Jackson remained perfect by stopping Anthony Lenk in round three of an eight-round super welterweight bout.

The time of the stoppage was 2:49 for Jackson of Greensboro, North Carolina, who is now 18-0 with 14 knockouts. Lenk of Niagara Falls, NY is 17-10.

Joseph George won a six-round unanimous decision over Juan De Angel in a light heavyweight fight.

King’s Promotions fighter George of Houston won by scores of 60-53 on all cards and is now 12-0. De Angel of Barranquilla, Colombia is 22-16-1.

Julian Gonzalez stopped Rondale Hubbert in the opening round of their six-round lightweight bout

Gonzalez of Reading, PA, is promoted by King’s Promotions got the stoppage at 2:48 and is now 7-0-1 with seven knockouts. Hubbert of Duluth, Minnesota is 14-24-3.

Thanjahe Teasley remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous decision over Maycom Oller Di Silva in a welterweight bout.

Teasley of Allentown, PA, is promoted by King’s Promotions won by shutout scores of 40-36 on all cards and is now 4-0. Dil Silva of Concord, NH is 1-7.