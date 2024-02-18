Ali Izmailov planning statement victory on Feb 20

Undefeated top light heavyweight contender Ali Izmailov plans to make a statement on his championship intentions when he defends his USBA Light Heavyweight Title against Britton Norwood in the co-main event of “Big Time Boxing USA” on Tuesday, February 20, from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit and streamed live on DAZN.

“You’re going to see the next light heavyweight champion on February 20,” said Izmailov. “There’s a lot of activity around the light heavyweight division. It’s motivated me even more during training camp. I know that I have to make a big statement and I’m ready to do it.”

Izmailov (11-0, 7 KOs) resides in Detroit but is trained in Florida by the renowned John David Jackson, who Izmailov credits with getting him this far in the pros.

“Coach Jackson has helped me a lot because he brings so much experience as both a fighter and a trainer,” said Izmailov. “It makes training much more fun. I really enjoy getting in there every day because I’m always learning and improving.”

The 30-year-old turned in a career best victory in his last outing, besting the previously undefeated Charles Foster via unanimous decision in a nationally televised bout on SHOWTIME. Three of Izmailov’s last four opponents entered the ring with unbeaten records, reflecting the kind of challenges Izmailov seeks in his career.

“I have shown that I want to fight the best as soon as possible and earn my world title shot,” said Izmailov. “My goal is to beat the best fighters in the division, no matter who it is. I’ll be ready for anyone.”

On February 20 he will face Norwood (13-4-1, 10 KOs), a veteran who’s competed since 2016 and who has won his last three bouts, all by knockout. For Izmailov, he hopes that Norwood will provide a stiff test and therefore give the fans a better fight to enjoy.

“On my end, I always prepare diligently, so the better Norwood is, the better show the fans will get,” said Izmailov. “If I get the opportunity for the knockout, I’ll definitely take it. But I’ve prepared hard for whatever happens in the fight. In the end, I want everyone to say that I’m the next exciting light heavyweight fighter.”

With a potential undisputed showdown between titleholders Dmitriy Bivol and Artur Beterbiev looking likely for the first half of the year, Izmailov plans to watch the fight closely with an eye on facing the winner as soon as possible.

“That’s a great fight and I’m very excited about it,” said Izmailov. “It’s too hard for me to pick a winner right now, but I’m all about the best fighting the best. This will be my first time fighting on DAZN on Tuesday and I can’t wait to show the boxing world what I’m all about and that I deserve to be next in line fighting for the belts.”

Tickets for the live event are available through ETix.com.