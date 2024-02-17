Danny Quartermaine faces Alex Rat on March 9 in Coventry

GBM Sports continue their meteoric rise through boxing with their debut Midlands show – Ice Breaker, taking place at the Skydome, Coventry, on Saturday, 9th March.

The event will be broadcast LIVE and FREE exclusively on talkSPORT. Tickets are available now from tickets@gbmsports.com.

Following on from a sold-out show at Sheffield’s Cannon Medical Arena, GBM Sports Promoter Izzy Asif looks towards another sell-out arena show on his Midlands debut as he continues to build on his phenomenal breakthrough year, which saw him secure a multi-fight broadcast agreement with the world’s largest sport radio station talkSPORT to live stream its events on their official YouTube Boxing Channel.

Danny Quartermaine (10-0-0) just days after recently signing his first long-term promotional deal with GBM Sports will fight in his stomping ground of the West Midlands for the IBF European Title. Known for his all-action style, the fan favourite fighter who has previously featured on Sky Sports, expects to have over 400 of his own fans in the arena as he fights to become the ‘Ricky Hatton of the Midlands’. Standing between Quartermaine and his crowning moment stands former EBU European Title challenger Alex Rat (17-6-2) who previously went the distance with undefeated Brit, WBO Global Super Featherweight Champion Archie Sharpe (24-0-0).

In a mouth-watering 50:50 clash, Midlands Lightweight Champion Scott Melvin (8-1-0) will defend the title he dramatically won in September 2023 against local rival, and unbeaten prospect Ameen Khalid (7-0-1). Local bragging rights will be up for grabs along with the Midlands title as the pair bring huge crowds to the Coventry Skydome for the must see brawl.

Undefeated prospect Bradley Goldsmith (9-0-0) will fight in his hometown as he continues his quest to become the next world champion to emerge from the famous Ingle Gym, following in the footsteps of ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed, Johnny Nelson, Kell Brook, and Billy-Joe Saunders.

Local Coventry fighter River Wilson-Bent (15-4-1) will look to return to winning form in his hometown. The 30 year old has a draw on his record against the current EBU European Champion Tyler Denny (18-2-3), and has featured previously on the likes of BT Sport and DAZN, against globally renowned stars Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams (16-0-0) and Hamzah Sheeraz (19-0-0).

One of the hottest UK prospects with dazzling fluidity yet a ruthlessly spiteful style, Nyall Berry (9-0-0), who wowed fans on Sky Sports in his last outing, looks to continue his undefeated run on the bill in another huge night for Midlands boxing.

Izzy Asif, CEO of GBM Sports, said: “On March 9th, we’re going to showcase what all of the hype is about. We’re looking forward to coming to the Midlands. This is somewhere I’ve always wanted to put on a show and it’s going to be massive. We’re expecting 3,500 people in a packed out arena. We’ve got two title fights, two undefeated local fighters competing for the Midlands Area title, and some highly tipped debutants on the show.”

In a proud moment for the promotional outfit, Ali Meesam, Roha Hudson, Todd Tompkins, and Adam Mohammed will make their anticipated debuts on the card.

Musa Moyo (6-0-0), Callum Singh (4-0-0), and Minaaz Gurung (2-0-0) will also feature on the show.

GBM Sports’ Ice Breaker takes place LIVE, FREE, and Exclusively on talkSPORT from the Skydome Coventry on Saturday 9th March. For tickets, please contact tickets@gbmsports.com.