Foster vs Nova quotes / Full card / TV details / Ticket info

WBC junior lightweight world champion O’Shaquie “Ice Water” Foster (21-2, 12 KOs) and Abraham “El Super” Nova (23-1, 16 KOs) are ready to lock horns in the main event of an ESPN-televised tripleheader this Friday, Feb. 16 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

This will be the second title defense for Foster, a native of Orange, Texas, who salvaged his title with a come-from-behind 12th-round knockout over Rocky Hernandez last October.

In the 10-round junior lightweight co-feature, Andres “Savage” Cortes (20-0, 11 KOs) takes on Puerto Rican contender Bryan Chevalier (20-1-1, 16 KOs).

Rising featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (10-0, 6 KOs), the latest fistic prodigy from Brownsville, Brooklyn, will face Filipino-born Bernard Torres (18-1, 8 KOs) in the 10-round televised opener.

Foster-Nova, Cortes-Chevalier and Carrington-Torres will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The ESPN+-streamed undercard (5:20 p.m. ET/2:20 p.m. PT) will feature the return of Italian heavyweight Guido Vianello (11-1-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder against Moses Johnson (11-1-2, 8 KOs), as well as U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (11-0, 5 KOs), who risks his unbeaten record against Paulo Galdino (13-7-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-round junior welterweight tilt.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Murphys Boxing and 12 Rounds Promotion, tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster.com.

At Wednesday’s press conference, this is what the fighters had to say.

O’Shaquie Foster

“The journey has been everything. The ups and downs. Growing as a person. I’ve matured now, mentally and physically. Words can’t explain how I feel, but I’m ready.”

“It was crazy {against Rocky Hernandez}. We shocked the world. And I’m here to do it again. Everybody calls me Shock, and we’re going to keep doing it.”

“We’ve been calling out Nova for years. He knows it. His excuse was that my name wasn’t big enough. Funny how the tables turn. I’m ready, and I’m familiar with his style.”

“I did everything in the gym. We are prepared. Come Friday night, we will dominate and put on a show.”

Abraham Nova

“Fighting for a world title is a dream come true. I can’t let this opportunity slip by. I’ve wanted this for so long. Now I have this opportunity. So, I’m super excited and super motivated.”

“I like to take control of things in my career. It’s the main reason I picked boxing. It’s an individual sport. I can be in control.”

“I’ve got to put my trust in God. Everything in the gym has been done. You know what I bring and what I come with. The pressure will be on. The IQ will be on. Everything will be on. I will just have to adjust and come out with the victory.”

Andres Cortes

“I’m really excited to be here. First time here. Let’s get the show started.”

“You can expect another statement from me. You’ll see me taking another step towards a world title.”

“I see a world title in my future. I’m here to take care of Bryan first. But maybe one day we can make that fight happen.”

Bryan Chevalier

“The ring is the same throughout the world. It’s a square. It’ll just be me, him and the referee. We’re ready to give a great show to boxing fans.

“Styles make fights. I prepared to give the best of me. I will accommodate to what he has. He will have to accommodate to what I have. Without a doubt, it will be a war between Mexico and Puerto Rico.”

Bruce Carrington

“I love these opportunities to fight at home. Bernard Torres is a southpaw. It’s always interesting to fight against a southpaw. He’s a good fighter. 18-1. Great record. He shows a lot of will and skill. There’s nothing more you can ask for in a opponent.”

“He’s a good fighter. But with my experience, confidence, and work ethic, I know that I’ve got a Plan A through Z and even more to take care of Bernard Torres.”

Bernard Torres

“Growing up in boxing, it’s a dream to fight here. So, I’m happy to box here at Madison Square Garden. I am really happy for this opportunity. I’m very prepared. I had a really great camp. I’m really happy and ready to go.”

Friday, February 16

ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)

O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova, 12 rounds, Foster’s WBC junior lightweight world title

Andres Cortes vs. Bryan Chevalier, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Bernard Torres, 10 rounds, featherweight

ESPN+ (5:20 p.m. ET/2:20 p.m. PT)

Guido Vianello vs. Moses Johnson, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Isaah Flaherty vs. Julien Baptiste, 6 rounds, middleweight

Ofacio Falcon vs. Edward Ceballos, 6 rounds, junior lightweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Paulo Galdino, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Euri Cedeno vs. Antonio Todd, 8 rounds, middleweight

Arnold Gonzalez vs. Charles Stanford, 6 rounds, welterweight