Bryce Mills back in action on March 2 at Turning Stone, NY

Hot Super lightweight prospect Bryce Mills (14-1, 4 KOs), hailing from Syracuse, New York, returns to the ring as he prepares to face off against Gerffred Ngayot (6-1, 5 KOs), from Buffalo, New York, by way of Brazzaville, Congo.

The fight is set to take place on March 2, 2024, at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York, in Mills’ backyard where he is a massive attraction, on a card promoted by Top Rank. The entire card will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

Mills is eager to showcase his skills in front of his hometown crowd. Mills, who is on an 8-fight winning streak, believes this match is a pivotal moment in his career.

“I’ve been in the gym non stop and training hard for this fight. I’m ready to give my hometown fans a night to remember,” said Bryce Mills. “Ngayot is a tough opponent, but I’ve faced challenges before, and I know what it takes to come out on top and put on a highlight performance. This is my time to shine, and I’m not planning on letting anything stand in my way.”

Mills has been honing his craft under the guidance of his advisor, Amer Abdallah, who has guided the illustrious career of Badou Jack, a three-division world champion. Abdallah, a well-known figure in the boxing world, expressed his confidence in Mills’ ability to rise to the occasion.

“Bryce Mills is an exciting fighter with a lot of talent and potential to do great things in the sport,” Amer Abdallah stated. “This fight against Ngayot is an important step in his journey, and I believe it will be a defining moment in his career. Bryce has a great team around him including his father Steve, Russel Peltz, Armando Munoz and Jim Andrello, which is pivotal in this sport. We are excited to showcase his talent on March 2nd, with great exposure on ESPN+.”

Promoted by Top Rank, tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Turning Stone Resort Casino Box Office, by phone by calling 800.771.7711, or online at Ticketmaster.com.