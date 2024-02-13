Sampson signs Brazilian cruiserweight Lucas Pontes da Silva

Sampson Boxing proudly announces the signing of undefeated Brazilian cruiserweight prospect Lucas Pontes da Silva to a promotional contract, with plans to feature the hard-punching South American on ProBoxTV.

Hailing from Belem, Para, Brazil, Pontes da Silva (7-0, 7 KOs) has close ties to one of his country’s greatest champions, as his father and trainer, Ulisses Pereira, has worked with former WBO lightweight champion Acelino “Popo” Freitas for more than two decades.

“My godfather of boxing is Acelino Freitas,” said Pontes da Silva. “I’ve been training with him and my father my entire life, so I am heavily influenced by him.”

After going 53-3 as an amateur, Pontes da Silva turned professional in 2017 and won the Brazilian national title in just his third fight by stopping then 8-1 Fernando Rodrigo Simoes de Almeida in two rounds. He has since added the WBC Feconsur Cruiserweight title by stopping Maximiliano Jorge Gomez in one round last year and, in his last fight, picked up the Universal Boxing Organization World Cruiserweight Championship via first-round knockout over Venezuela’s Reinaldo Gonzalez in July.

Recognizing his promising fighter’s need for proper promotional representation, Pontes da Silva’s manager, Junior Santos, brought the hard-hitting prospect to Sampson Boxing President, Sampson Lewkowicz.

I feel very proud to be part of Sampson Boxing,” said Pontes da Silva of his new promoter. “Sampson Lewkowicz is a big name in the boxing world and has worked with many champions. I’m very eager to show that I belong on his team.”

Father/trainer Ulyssess Perreira echoes his son’s sentiments.

“I feel very proud for my son to have gotten to this level and very thankful to Sampson for accepting us. I’m going to make my son a champion with his help.”

Pontes da Silva is scheduled to make his 10-round Sampson Boxing promotional and ProBoxTV debut against fellow knockout artist Efetobor “The Nigerian Pitbull” Apochi (11-2, 11 KOs) on February 16.

Despite this being a dangerous matchup against a fellow KO specialist, Perreira says neither he nor his son are particularly concerned. “We have a plan ready,” said Perreira. “With all respect to him, it’s just another fight in a line. We are in the business to work, and we will do whatever it takes.”

“He’s going to come very aggressively trying to win because he’s on a losing streak,” added Pontes da Silva (Apochi has dropped two split decisions against other top prospects in his last two fights). “We have a similar style of coming forward and I see things in him I can take advantage of. You’ll be amazed.”

“Our goal is to bring boxing its newest world champion from Brazil,” said Sampson Lewkowicz of his latest signing. “Lucas has the power and the team in place to go far in the sport. He has grown up around world champions and works hard to make his father proud and become the next one. I am very happy to be working with Lucas and his team.”