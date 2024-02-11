VIP tickets sell out for Sukhdeep Singh vs Gino Godoy

Excitement continues to grow ahead of United Boxing Promotions’ Championship Doubleheader at the all-new Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto on March 2, with the company today announcing that VIP tickets and luxury suites for the event have sold out.

Individual tickets are available on Ticketmaster, which is now the exclusive portal to purchase the remaining seats, from $60.

“The response from fans across the GTA has been exceptional, and our fighters are working hard in training camp to deliver a memorable night of professional boxing,” said United Promotions president Tyler Buxton.

“Whether you are a dedicated boxing fan, a casual sports fan or somebody who enjoys a night out — March 2 will be a night you do not want to miss.”

The Main Event will feature undefeated Punjab star Sukhdeep ‘Chakria’ Singh (17-0, 7 KO) against top-ranked Argentine Gino ‘El Aspero’ Godoy (30-3, 19 KO) for the IBF International Super Welterweight Championship.

Barrie, Ontario’s ‘Marvellous’ Mark Smither (12-0) stares down the toughest challenge of his career in the Co-Main Event, as he battles England’s Billy Allington (11-3-4) for the IBO International Super Lightweight Championship.

Also set to feature are Jamaican Olympic heavyweight Ricardo ‘Big 12’ Brown (10-0, 10 KO), seeking to keep his knockout streak running, and former World Title Challenger Natasha ‘The Nightmare’ Spence (8-4-2, 6 KO).

On the undercard, featherweight prospect Michael ‘Machine Gun’ Cabato (4-0-1, 2 KO) and cruiserweight Milad Zareian (1-0, 1 KO) will each look to take the next step in their young careers.