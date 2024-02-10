Skip to content
Oluwafemi Oyeleye returns Feb 17 chasing 15-0

Oluwafemi Oyeleye Feb 17
Undefeated junior middleweight prospect Oluwafemi Oyeleye returns to action as he takes on veteran Wilfirdo Buelvas in the eight-round main event of a great night of boxing on Saturday, February 17th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The card is promoted by R & B Promotions. Oyeleye of Philadelphia via Lagoa, Nigeria, has a record of 14-0 with eight knockouts.

The 29 year-old Oyeleye is an eight-year professional who has registered wins over Uriel Gonzalez Angulo (1-0-1), Alberto Beltran (17-1-2), Victus Kamavor (10-2), Juan Ramon Guzman (11-0-1) and his last outing when he stopped Jimmy Williams in three rounds on September 29, 2023 at The 2300 Arena.

Buelvas of Barranquilla, Colombia is 24-18 with 18 knockouts. The 35 year-old Buelvas is a 13 year-professional who has defeated Winston Cordoba (1-0) & Luis Eduardo Florez (13-0). Buelvas lost to Fernando Vargas Jr. on November 11, 2023 in Long Beach, California.

In Six-Round Bouts:

Tahmir Smalls (10-0, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Bruno Leonardo Romay (22-12, 19 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina in a welterweight bout.

Joshua Jones (8-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Ryan Schwartzberg (4-12-3, 2 KOs) of Dania, FL in a lightweight contest

In Four-Round Bouts:

Rancy Slanger of Philadelphia makes his pro debut against fellow debutant Alex James of Bronx, NY in a light heavyweight contest.

Richard Johnson of Philadelphia makes his pro debut,battling pro debuting Desmond Carr of Philadelphia in a junior middleweight fight.

Dan Van Fossen (0-1) of Deptford, NJ fights debuting Noah Norman of Philadelphia in a junior lightweight contest.

Jesse Hayward of Philadelphia makes his pro debut against Daniel Fry (0-1) of Cincinnati, OH in a heavyweight contest.

Juan Marrero (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia squares off with debuting Charles Scott of Vicksburg, MS in a lightweight fight.

John Hawks (0-1) of Vorhees, NJ will take on Michael Scott (0-1) of Dover, DE in a middleweight fight.

Jason Moreno of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against an opponent to be named in a welterweight battle.

John Vallejo (5-0, 2 KOs) of Newark, NJ fights an opponent to be named in a junior welterweight bout.

