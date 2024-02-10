Jose Izaguirre talks undefeated clash with Austin Brooks

Undefeated super featherweight prospect, Jose Manuel Izaguirre (7-0, 3 KOs), from Pinar del Rio, Cuba, is set to square off against Austin Brooks (11-0, 4 KOs) in the main event of CBN Promotions’ “Super Brawl Saturday” card. On the line will be the WBA Continental Title. The 8-round bout is scheduled for this Saturday, February 10th, at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

The entire event will be broadcast live on Fubo Sports. In addition, the fights will also air tape delayed on Fox Deportes and Estrella TV.

Here is what Izaguirre had to say about his recent training camp, his matchup with Brooks, fighting in the main event on national television, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“Training camp has been grueling, but it’s all been worth it. I’ve put in the work, pushed myself to the limit, and I’m ready to showcase my skills in the ring. Nothing has been left to chance. I’m in the best shape of my entire career.”

On his matchup with Brooks:

“Facing Brooks is a challenge I welcome with open arms. He’s a talented fighter, no doubt, but I’ve trained very smart for this matchup. Come fight night, I’ll be leaving everything in the ring, determined to come out on top. Brooks made a mistake taking this fight, and I’m going to crush his dreams.”

On fighting on a national stage:

“Stepping onto the national stage is what I envisoned ever since I started boxing. Representing my countrymen of Cuba, my team here in the States, and all those who have supported me is a tremendous honor. I’ll be giving my all to make this fight one to remember, and everyone will remember my name.”

On fighting for WBA Continental Title:

“Fighting for the WBA Continental title is just the beginning of my journey. It’s a step towards my ultimate goal of claiming a world title. I carry the pride of my country with me, knowing that I have the support of my people back home. I aim to make a lasting impact, to inspire and uplift those watching, as I fight with all my heart and soul to win this title.”

Doors open and the first bell for “Super Brawl Saturday” at 5:00 pm PT. Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, $150 (Plus applicable fees), are available for purchase now by calling 800-283-8699, by text at 702-591-1638, or online at www.cbnpromotions.com. Thunder Studios is located at 20434 S Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810