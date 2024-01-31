Gabriel Flores Jr. aims to build on highlight reel KO on March 16

Lightweight Gabriel Flores Jr. makes his triumphant return to the ring. Flores Jr. is fresh off his ESPN appearance and highlight-reel knockout as he returns on March 16th at the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California. The same venue in which his ESPN top-ten play occurred.

A press conference to announce the fight will take place Tuesday, January 30th, at 10:30 am at the Adventist Health Arena. The address for the Adventist Health Arena is 248 W Fremont St, Stockton, California.

The 23-year-old Flores (22-2, 8 KOs) will fight for the first time in 2024 to signal the birth of G-Squad Entertainment, a new promotional entity run by his father, Gabe Flores Sr. A decorated amateur who turned professional at 16-years-old, riffled off an impressive amateur record of 98-7.

Flores now resides in the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada, but was born and raised in Stockton, California. Flores’ two previous bouts in Stockton Arena have been historic. Two iconic knockouts both featured on ESPN SportsCenter’s top-ten plays of the day.

Flores Jr has also been a large part of two sell-out shows in the Adventist Health Arena.

Flores returns to Stockton fresh off a first-round knockout of Derrick Murray which took place in that very arena. That bout only lasted 27 seconds. This bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Flores had this to say about his return.

“I gain strength from my people in Stockton, it motivates and rejuvenates me,” said Flores. “I am excited that a WBA title is on the line for this fight. That adds to the motivation, and I am always extremely motivated for each fight. This is the birth of something special, and I am excited for March 16th.”

The co-main event will be the always-exciting Fernando Vargas Jr. (13-0, 12 KOs) fighting in a junior middleweight bout. The son of the Oxnard legend, Fernando Vargas Sr., Vargas Jr is one of the biggest punching prospects the sport has seen, and is looking to provide the fans of Stockton with an action-packed evening.

The Vargas dynasty will continue as super featherweight Amado Vargas (10-0, 4 KOs) will also be featured. The son of the Mexican legend, Fernando Vargas Sr., will be fighting on the same card as his brother, Vargas Jr., and training partner, Flores Jr.

Another exciting aspect of the card is the debut of a future boxing star. Sacramento’s own decorated amateur Lorenzo Powell will make his long-awaited professional debut. Powell is one of the most decorated amateurs Sacramento has seen in the past two decades.

Powell has decided to turn on pro on the first G-Squad Entertainment card.

Also featured on the undercard

The most exciting strawweight prospect in America, Jesus Haro (10-1, 1 KO) of Merced, California, looks to get one step closer to title contention. Haro is the current WBC youth minimumweight world champion.

Salvador Briceno (17-7, 1 KO), originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, and now training in Roseville, California, will be featured in a welterweight bout. Briceno, a former Flores Jr. opponent, has built himself back on the regional scene and is looking for a big opportunity with a great performance.

The fighting Guerrero family from Gilroy will continue their legacy as Jessie James Guerrero (3-0-2, 3 KOs) of Gilroy, California returns to action. The flyweight pugilist looks to continue the fighting legacy of his world champion family member, Robert Guerrero, who also assists in his development.

“We are very excited about this card and bringing great fights to Stockton,” said Gabe Flores Sr., the promoter and trainer of Gabriel Flores Jr. “We are investing in a great fan experience, and plan to showcase many future world champions on this card.”

Guests of honor for the evening will include boxing legend Fernando Vargas and actor Brice Gonzalez.

Boxing commentary will be provided by boxing royalty nine-time, four-division world champion, Nonito Donaire.

Tickets are on sale at stocktonlive.com. You can also purchase tickets at the Adventist Health Arena or by calling (209)373-1400.