Conor Benn divides opinion with ‘scared’ opponent ‘bullying’ roast

Conor Benn came under fire from his own fans once again as the welterweight went face-to-face with Peter Dobson in Nevada.

The pair started fight week festivities at the world-famous ‘Welcome to Las Vegas‘ sign. It wasn’t a warm welcome for Dobson, though.

Benn was in a confident mood when he sized Dobson up as he quickly realized his hand-picked foe was quivering with fear.

Conor Benn intimidates Peter Dobson

“Stop shaking. You look like you’re shaking,” said Benn. “Stop shaking you f***ing p***y.

Dobson responded: “I am shaking because I want to fight.”

Benn fired back: “Oh, shut up. You’re shaking because you are scared.”

When Dobson insisted it was because he ‘wanted to fight,’ Benn still wasn’t having it.

“Can someone zoom in on those pathetic shoes,” Benn added in a degrading taunt. “I’m really trying hard not to laugh here. If I did what I wanted right now, I’d be arrested, and there’d be no fight.

“So, If I were you, I’d calm myself down.”

The American then put his foot in it by inadvertently admitting he feared Benn. “A scared man is a dangerous man,” he stated.

Benn jumped all over the comment and continued the ‘bullying,’ as some addressed it on social media.

“You admitted you’re scared. Your lips are twitching. Your lips are twitching, bruv.”

“I ain’t scared. I’m nervous from [sic] you,” said Dobson.

🗣️🗣️🗣️ Fight Week is go in Las Vegas as @ConorNigel and Pete Dobson go head to head by the iconic sign!#BennDobson | @DAZNBoxing | Saturday pic.twitter.com/vTF7mdv3OT — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) January 30, 2024

‘Bullying’

How a boxer can punk another when both are ready to fight is a topic for another day. However, Dobson is clearly out of his depth as an opponent for Benn.

Opinion on social media was divided over Benn’s roasting behavior. Some branded him a ‘bully’ as he clearly is too much to Dobson in every department, including verbally.

Benn is a hot favorite to deal with yet another also-ran opponent on his second comeback from a temporary suspension for two failed drug tests.

“The Destroyer” is allowed to fight while an appeal goes through but is not cleared to fight at home in the UK until a verdict is reached.

Instead of waiting for the outcome, Benn and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, decided to keep fighting outside the jurisdiction of the failures.

That controversial run continues this weekend in Las Vegas at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas live on DAZN.

Benn vs Dobnson will begin at 11 am PT/7 pm UK, with the main event set to step through the ropes at approximately 2.30 pm PT/10.30 pm UK.

