Heavyweight ‘Hulk’ and ‘Giant’ duo back in the mix for top names

Two heavyweight fighters from the EC Boxing stable are ready to accept bouts with top names after coming off the injury list.

Victor Faust and Igor Shevadzutskyi are back! After a long break due to injury, the Errol Ceylan heavyweight figureheads want all the smoke.

Faust is scheduled to return to the ring in February. He was supposed to return last July and face current juggernaut Gurgen Hovhannisyan. However, a severe back injury halted the Ukrainian’s plans and set him back.

After a break from boxing for several months, ‘The Giant’ is back in his adopted home in Hamburg.

Heavyweight duo return

On February 25, the former European amateur champion will finally be back in the ring. He will have a build-up fight as it is essential to determine whether the back injury can withstand significant competitive situations.

Faust is boxing against the experienced and rugged Argentinian Marcos Antonio Aumada. The southpaw knocked out Peter Kadiru badly at the end of 2022 and became known in this country as a result.

EC stablemate Igor Shevadzutskyi is another heavyweight entering the ring the same night in Wiesbaden.

“Hulk,” who also comes from Ukraine, would like to put himself forward for more demanding tasks again after his defeat against world-class man Martin Bakole in April 2023.

In his 12th fight as a professional, he will face the German Edonis Berisha, who has been unbeaten in seven fights.

“I’m happy that Victor and Igor are returning to the ring. The two of them are excited about their fights,” said promoter Ceylan.

“Of course, they want to come back with victories so they can attack the top again.”

With the emergence of Saudi Arabia as a heavyweight force, money can be made for the top division. Both men could position themselves for a decent payday if they can assemble a string of victories.

