Angelo Leo returns to the ring Jan 31 on ProBox TV

ProBox TV’s Wednesday Night Fights returns for its second installment of 2024 with Angelo Leo taking on Mike Plania in the main event.

Former super bantamweight world champion, Leo, locks horns with Plania over ten rounds at featherweight live and exclusively on ProBox TV.

Leo (22-1, 10 KOs) captured the WBO super bantamweight title just four fights ago with a lopsided points victory against Tramaine Williams in Connecticut.

The 29-year-old went on to lose his title against Stephen Fulton six months later in the same location but has bounced back with back-to-back wins which has seen a move up a weight class.

The Las Vegas man scored a ninth-round knockout victory over Nicolas Polanco in his last bout this past November in Plant City.

Plania (29-3. 16 KOs) was last in action with a 1st round knockout victory over Daniel Nicolas in his native Philippines this past December. The 26-year-old fighting out of General Santos City tasted defeat in his last American outing, succumbing to his only-ever stoppage loss at the hand of Ra’eese Aleem in Los Angeles.

The chief support will see Christopher Pearson face off with Trevor McCumby in a ten-round contest at super middleweight.

Pearson (17-3-1, 12 KOs) scored an upset unanimous decision win over Yamaguchi Falcao just three fights ago. However, he is two fights without a win after an 8th round knockout defeat to Carlos Gongora in Hollywood, and a split-decision draw with Derrick Webster in Atlantic City last August.

McCumby (27-0, 21 KOs) puts his undefeated record on the line in the Sunshine State. Based out of Glendale, Arizona, he scored two stoppage victories against Rodolfo Ezequiel Martinez and Vincente Martin Rodriguez in 2023 after a nearly five-year hiatus from boxing.

Romero Duno (26-3, 20 KOs) goes to battle with Antonio Moran (29-6-1, 20 KOs) over ten rounds at lightweight. The televised broadcast will be opened by promising super featherweight Mykell Gamble (6-0, 4 KOs), the Ohio man takes on tough Mexican Damian Alcala (7-3) in a six-round contest.

WNF is available in both English and Spanish with commentary and analysis from former world champions Paulie Malignaggi, Chris Algieri, and Juan Manuel Marquez.