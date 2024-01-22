Bazinyan vs Godoy live on ESPN+ this Thursday night

Undefeated super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan, ranked in the top five by all four major sanctioning organizations, returns in the 10-round main event this Thursday, Jan. 25 against Argentine veteran Billi Facundo Godoy at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada.

In the 10-round light heavyweight co-feature, unbeaten Venezuelan Alberto Ramirez takes on hard-hitting Ukrainian Artur Ziyatdinov.

Promoted by Eye of The Tiger, Bazinyan-Godoy, Ramirez-Ziyatdinov, and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Bazinyan (31-0, 22 KOs) is a 10-year pro who has spent the majority of his pro career in Canada after moving from Armenia at 16. He made his U.S. debut with a decision win over Alan Campa in May 2019 and followed up with a third-round stoppage victory against Saul Roman that December. Last year, Bazinyan scored decision wins over Alantez Fox in February and Jose de Jesus Macias in June before defeating Ronald Ellis via sixth-round TKO in October. Godoy (41-7, 20 KOs), who has fought world title challenger John Ryder and eventual world champion Vincenzo Gualtieri, looks to extend his winning streak to four.

Ramirez (17-0, 15 KOs) notched a first-round TKO win against Jacob Dickson to capture the WBO Global cruiserweight title last January. He returned to light heavyweight with wins over Ricardo Adrian Luna in May and Gilbert Castillo Rivera in September. Ziyatdinov (15-1, 12 KOs) has only one blemish on his record, a decision loss to Gasan Gasanov in 2020. The Uzbekistan-born standout has since tallied three TKO wins.

In other streaming action from Montreal:

Steve Claggett (37-7-2, 25 KOs) vs. Marcos Barraza (23-3, 11 KOs), 8 Rounds, Junior Welterweights

Mary Spencer (7-2, 5 KOs) vs. Sonya Dreiling (6-3, 2 KOs), 10 Rounds, Junior Middleweights

Avery Martin Duval (10-0-1, 6 KOs) vs. Jesus Gomez Adorno (6-0, 2 KOs), 8 Rounds, Junior Lightweights

Jhon Orobio (5-0, 5 KOs) vs. Juan Carlos Garcia (5-4, 3 KOs), 6 Rounds, Lightweights

Wilkens Mathieu (6-0, 3 KOs) vs. Ivans Levickis (36-44, 22 KOs), 6 Rounds, Super Middleweights

Moreno Fendero (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Ricardo Lara (22-11-2, 10 KOs), 4 Rounds, Middleweights