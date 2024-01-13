Custio Clayton returns to action Feb 2 in Nova Scotia

Fighting Irish Promotions, in collaboration with DMS Trade Shows, is set to deliver an electrifying fight card titled “The Homecoming” on February 2, 2024, at the Scotiabank Centre Halifax in Nova Scotia, Canada.

The 10-round main event will feature Custio Clayton (19-1-1, 12 KOs) as he steps into the ring against Courtney Pennington (17-7-3, 7 KOs) in a super welterweight attraction. Patrice Volny (17-1, 11 KOs) goes head-to-head against Deandre Ware (16-4-2, 9 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round super middleweight co-main event bout.

“We’re thrilled to bring this stellar fight card to the Scotiabank Centre Halifax in association with our partners at DMS Trade Shows,” said Sean Sullivan, CEO of Fighting Irish Promotions. “The fighters featured on our card are local fan favorites and we are expecting a sold-out show. Fighting Irish Promotions and DMS Trade Shows are dedicated to providing a family-friendly environment where fans can enjoy an unforgettable night of boxing. We are excited to bring boxing back to Nova Scotia, especially with local fighters.”

Hailing from North Preston, Canada, Custio Clayton has fought at the world class level, having challenged the likes of Sergey Lipinets and Jaron “Boots” Ennis. He captured the NABA and WBO International welterweight titles in 2019 when he defeated Johan Perez. He’s eager to get back in the ring after being out of boxing for over a year.

“I learned a lot about myself after suffering my first defeat against Boots Ennis,” said Clayton. “The time off helped me reflect on what’s important to me and I’m ready to start my journey back to the world title. Pennington is a fighter that I’ve been training hard for, and I can’t wait to fight him in front of my people in Canada.”

Patrice Volny, from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, held the NABA and NABO middleweight titles in 2019, when he defeated Ryan Young and Uriel Gonzalez. His lone defeat came against Esquiva Falcao, in 2021. Since then, he seized a win against Abraham Juarez Ramirez in 2023. He’s looking forward to fighting back at home.

“I’m proud to be a Canadian and fighting at home brings me great joy,” stated Volny. “I’m in a tough fight against Deandre Ware, who has been in the ring with some good fighters, but I’m confident that I will come out victorious. I’m excited and I plan on putting on a great show for all my fans that will be in attendance.”

Doors open for “The Homecoming” at 6:30 pm ET with the first fight starting at 7:00 pm ET. Tickets priced $19.99 (kids under twelve are free with an adult), $59.99, Tables $800 (Back Row) $2500 (Front Row) are available for purchase this Saturday by calling the Scotiabank Centre Halifax box office at (902) 451-1221, by email at boxoffice@scotiabank-centre.com, or ticketmaster.com.

Undercard Bouts:

Undefeated super welterweight Miguel Angel Hernandez (7-0, 6 KOs), of Dallas, TX, will be making his Canadian debut vs. an opponent TBA. (8-rounds).

Lightweight Spencer Wilcox (6-0, 3 KOs), from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, will look to keep his unbeaten record intact vs. an opponent TBA. (8-rounds).

Local fan favorite welterweight Kyle McNeil (13-5, 2 KOs), of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, will square off against Cody Kelly (4-7-3), from Collingwood, Ontario, Canada. (6-rounds).

Light heavyweight Daniel Beaupre (4-2, 2 KOs), from Halifax, Nova Scotia, will be fighting in front of his hometown fans against an opponent TBA. (6-rounds).

Opening up the show will be unbeaten heavyweight, Brandon Osborne (1-0), from Nova Scotia, Canada, facing an opponent TBA. (4-rounds).