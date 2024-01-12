Pattinson out, Dillon vs Bellotti tops Indigo at O2 on Feb 10

Liam Dillon and Reece Bellotti will clash for the British and Commonwealth Super-Featherweight Titles at Indigo at The O2 in London on Saturday February 10, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Welterweight rivals Conah Walker and Cyrus Pattinson were originally set to rematch at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle on Saturday February 10, but an eye injury sustained by the Alnwick man has forced him to withdraw from their second meeting.

Watford’s Bellotti (17-5, 14 KOs) is enjoying a three-fight winning streak across 2022 and 2023, with the ‘Bomber’ picking up the vacant Commonwealth Super-Featherweight Title last time out at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool by stopping Aqib Fiaz in eight rounds – the Oldham fighter’s first professional loss.

Chingford’s Dillon (13-0-1, 3 KOs), a former Southern Area and English champion at 130lbs, claimed the vacant British Super-Featherweight Title via an all-action split decision win against Qais Ashfaq in Newcastle last July – dedicating the career-best win to his late sister Lauren.

Watford’s Shannon Ryan and Newark’s Emma Dolan will create history when they become the first women to contest the British Super-Flyweight Title, with Dolan’s Commonwealth Title also on the line in their 10-round showdown.

Ryan (6-0) hasn’t put a foot wrong since joining the professional ranks at Wembley Arena in March 2022, and the Anthony Joshua-managed star can take another step on her journey to becoming the latest face of women’s boxing when she contests her first titles next month.

Dolan (6-0, 1 KO) claimed the vacant Commonwealth crown in her hometown by outpointing Tanzania’s Halima Vunjabei in March 2023 before defending her belt for the first time against local rival Nicola Hopewell at the Park Community Arena in Sheffield last October.

Also featuring on the card is a fourth pro-outing for exciting 21-year-old Cameron Vuong (3-0, 2 KOs) who takes on the experienced Ishmael Ellis (14-7) over eight rounds at Lightweight, Takeley Cruiserweight John Hedges (8-0, 2 KOs) meets Germany’s Erdogan Kadrija (20-5, 12 KOs) over eight rounds, plus there’s action for Eltham Flyweight Maiseyrose Courtney (5-0) and Bolton Super-Lightweight Khaleel Majid (12-0, 4 KOs).

“I’m looking forward to defending my British Title against Reece Bellotti at the top of a big Matchroom Boxing card live around the world on DAZN,” said Dillon. “Reece’s Commonwealth Title is also on the line so that’s another big motivation for me. 2024 is going to be a big year for my career. My British Title isn’t going anywhere. See you on February 10!”

“Always stay ready!” said Bellotti. ” A brilliant opportunity has come up for me to win a title that I’ve dreamed of winning since I was a kid and I can’t wait. I plan on kicking 2024 off with a bang on February 10 and then kicking on from there. This has the potential to be a massive year for me. I’m absolutely buzzing, let’s go!”

“The British and Commonwealth Super-Featherweight Titles are on the line as Liam Dillon and Reece Bellotti clash at the top of our latest NXTGEN card on February 10,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “History will be made when Shannon Ryan and Emma Dolan contest the British Super-Flyweight Title for the very first time and it’s a quick return to action for red hot Lightweight prospect Cameron Vuong who steps up against the experienced Ishmael Ellis. Young guns John Hedges, Maiseyrose Courtney and Khaleel Majid all kick off what will be a busy year for them. Catch all of the action live worldwide on DAZN.”