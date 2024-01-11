Chordale Booker vs Greg Vendetti at Mohegan Sun on Feb 3

CES Boxing will host a press conference at 4th Quarter Bar & Grill on Saturday, January 13th featuring several Connecticut natives who will see action at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on February 3rd.

In attendance will be Stamford native Chordale “The Gift” Booker (21-1, 10 KOs), who attempts to make his second defense of the WBC USA Super Welterweight title he won at Mohegan Sun Arena last April against Greg “The Villain” Vendetti (23-5-1, 12 KOs).

“The Gift” was a perfect 4-0 with 3 KOs in 2023, the last one a second-round demolition of Julio Rodriguez in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic in October.

Another Stamford resident who will be featured is highly regarded Polish cruiserweight prospect Slawomir Bohdziewicz (2-0, 2 KOs).

Bohdziewicz will be making his third successive appearance at Mohegan Sun Arena, where he has impressed fans with a furious body assault that has resulted in back-to-back stoppages. Slawomir will face Boston-based Brazilian Bruno Saraiva (0-1) in a 4 rounder.

Rounding out the presser is Fernely Feliz, Jr. (7-0, 6 KOs), an undefeated Heavyweight prospect from Danbury.

Fernely, a big puncher whose father faced the likes of former heavyweight champions John Ruiz and Oleg Maskaev during his own heavyweight run, will meet Jersey City’s Joe Jones (14-9, 10 KOs) in a six-round contest.

Several amateur standouts who will participate in the ‘Jimmy Burchfield Classic Invitational’ will also be on hand.

CES Boxing cordially invites members of the press, boxing fans, and the local community to join us at 4th Quarter to hear more from the fighters, their trainers and managers.