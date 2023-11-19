Greg Vendetti returns Nov 22 in New Hampshire

New England’s Greg Vendetti faces veteran spoiler Geronimo Sacco as Boston Boxing Promotions returns this Wednesday, November 22nd.

Vendetti appears on the 6th Annual Thanksgiving Eve Boxing Spectacular live on CombatSportsNow.com. “The Villain” makes his first hometown area appearance since he went the distance in a Rocky-worthy performance against WBA Super Welterweight Champion Erislandy Lara in 2020.

The annual event has become one of the most anticipated nights of club boxing in the entire country. It’s a bonafide holiday tradition for hardcore fight fans who watch the action online from around the world.

Vendetti who took a year off from his professional career to join the National Guard as an infantryman in addition to creating and running a free after-school boxing program for Boston area youth, returns to Boston Boxing Promotions, the same company he made his professional debut with a decade ago.

“I’m excited to be fighting locally. It’s been too long. This is a good opportunity for my supporters to see me live. It’s going to be a lot of fun for me to fight in front of my friends and family again.”, said Vendetti.

“I’ve attended Boston Boxing Promotions’ Thanksgiving Eve event in the past and the atmosphere is incredible. I look forward to putting on a show in front of a sold out hometown crowd and then go for a major opportunity early next year.”

In the co-main event, two of Boston Boxing Promotions’ most popular young fighters will go toe to toe when Haverhill, Massachusetts’ Nicky Tejada (6-0) puts his perfect record on the line against Tygnsboro, Massachusett’s Nate Balakin (6-3) in a 6 round welterweight contest.

Tejada vs. Balakin has created a massive local buzz with their mutually rabid fanbases.

In a special attraction, undefeated Ukrainian sensation Andrii Novytskyi (6-0) will have the toughest test of his young career when he takes on former world title challenger Santander Gelez (32-16) in a 6 round heavyweight bout.

The supporting card has all the unique hallmarks, from rematches to international heavyweights to retirement bouts, that boxing fans have come to love about the Thanksgiving Boxing Spectacular including:

Massachusetts’ Leesh Pike will take on Rhode Island’s Karen Dulin in a 6 round women’s bout that is a rematch of their back and forth battle last year.

Two young undefeated heavyweight sluggers Serhii Sheludko (1-0) and Steven Dunn (2-0), who both train out of Hollywood, California will see action separate fights.

Undefeated fighters Austin Keller (1-0) from Massachusetts and Mario Christopher Ramirez (3-0) from Simi Valley, California will be representing their 3,000 miles apart hometowns of Middletown, Massachusetts and Simi Valley, California in separate bouts.

Last but not least, Chris Jay (1-0) best known as the frontman of the band, Army of Freshmen, actor/writer of the indie comedy film, The Bet and frequent member of Boston Boxing Promotion’s commentating team will be returning to the ring for his second and final professional fight.

In keeping with the event’s popularity with boxing fans who watch the annual broadcast as well as discuss it in real time online, this year fans are encouraged to follow BoxRec’s Grey Johnson @boxrecgrey and club boxing icon, Tim Boxeo @timoboxeo on Twitter. The two outspoken and very funny experts will be live tweeting and running an online commentary throughout the night which fans can participate in.

“What started out as an ode to the days of professional wrestling promoters running on major holidays has turned into our biggest and most anticipated night of the year. We’re looking at our 6th straight sell out and the interest from press, both local and national, has been phenomenal for a regional promotion.” says, Boston Boxing President, Peter Czymbor.

‘We’re honored that it’s become a tradition for many boxing fans. We invite everyone to join us online and be part of the energy and excitement that comes with the Thanksgiving Eve Boxing Spectacular. We truly believe it’s the most entertaining club boxing show of the year.”

The Thanksgiving Eve Boxing Spectacular takes place this Wednesday, November 22 at The Castleton in Windham, New Hampshire.

Limited tickets are available, and the entire event will stream live on www.CombatSportsNow.com