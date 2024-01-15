Greg Vendetti aims to land big money fight with Feb 3 victory

On Saturday, February 3rd, Greg “The Villain” Vendetti challenges Chordale “The Gift” Booker for his WBC USA Super Welterweight title at Mohegan Sun Arena.

It’s the perfect opportunity for the Stoneham, Massachusetts native to win a title, break into the WBC rankings and secure a more lucrative payday.

“My whole career, I’ve taken it one day at a time,” says Vendetti, reluctant to look too far past his opponent. “I focus on what’s in front of me and it’s worked out well so far.

“But if I were to beat Booker and blast him out of there, I’m sure we’ll get a call for a big money fight.”

Despite Chordale Booker being on a four-fight winning streak, Vendetti likes his chances of upsetting the apple cart. In Booker, ‘The Villain’ sees a fair-weather fighter who does not deal well with adversity.

“From what I’ve seen of him, he seems to have a small gas tank and a brittle spirit,” says Vendetti. “When a fight’s going well, he looks good and feels good. When the fight’s going bad, he starts to fall apart.”

The National Guardsman believes that pressure is the key to victory against Booker, which is ideal for him as a volume puncher.

“I’m a pressure guy,” says Vendetti of his style. “I have a big gas tank and big punch output. I just have to be the best version of myself to get the win. In the mid-to-late rounds, Booker starts to wilt against guys who put on half as much pressure as I’m gonna put on him.”

If Vendetti sounds confident, it’s because he’s been on the big stage before. ‘The Villain’ has wins over the likes of Japanese contender Yoshihiro Kamegai in 2018 and a competitive loss to two-division world champion Erislandy Lara in 2020. Each experience has proven to Vendetti that he can hold his own against some of the best fighters in the world.

Vendetti isn’t sure whether Booker fits into that category. In fact, the 32-year-old does not believe that a win against Booker would be the best of his career.

“I wouldn’t think it’s bigger than the Kamegai fight,” admits Vendetti. “Kamegai had a stacked record, win or lose. He had a fight of the year with Jesus Soto-Karass; he had been in there with Robert Guerrero and Miguel Cotto. Chordale hasn’t really fought anybody that good. He doesn’t have any great wins. Even the guys on his record who seem good, you take a closer look at their records, and they maybe beat 3 guys with winning records.”

When pressed as to why he believes a victory over Booker wouldn’t stack up with his win over Kamegai, Vendetti believes it comes down to grit.

“As far as being a combatant and having the opportunity to show what you have against another guy who is also willing to sacrifice his life in there, it becomes about glory,” says Vendetti. “Kamegai was a samurai who was willing to die in there. I don’t feel like I’m going to get the same from Chordale Booker. I don’t think I’ll have the same satisfying feeling from beating him.”

And with that, the war of words has begun. These questions will only be answered on February 3rd when the two combatants meet in the ring at Mohegan Sun Arena.