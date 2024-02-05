Chordale Booker decisions Greg Vendetti at Mohegan Sun

Chordale “The Gift” Booker (22-1, 10 KOs) turned back an inspired challenge from Greg “The Villain” Vendetti (23-6-1, 12 KOs) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday night, winning a 10-round decision over the Wakefield native by scores of 99-91 (2) and 98-92.

The bout served as the main event of “Winter Brawl 2024,” a 10-fight card that featured 3 WBC title fights, 7 supporting bouts and the ‘Jimmy Burchfield’s Classic Invitational’ amateur showcase. The card was broadcast live on Swerve Combat TV.

Going into the bout, Booker was irked as Vendetti questioned whether Chordale had the grit and gas tank to win a war of attrition. Booker swore that he would make a believer of ‘The Villain’ through the course of their 10-round contest, and he delivered on that promise.

Vendetti, a 33-year-old former world title challenger, was eager to pick up the WBC US Super Welterweight title that Booker won at Mohegan Sun Arena last April. The title could only be won by ‘The Villain’ when Booker missed the super welterweight limit by one pound the day before.

The volume punching Vendetti began the fight as usual, pressing Booker behind a frenetic pace. For his part, Booker circled the ring attempting to counter ‘The Villain’ while staying off the ropes.

Vendetti came in behind a low stance in round 2, and Booker took advantage of that with left uppercuts and right hooks to the head. A left hand in round 3 opened a cut over Vendetti’s right eye. The Wakefield resident briefly switched stances in round 4, looking to smother ‘The Gift’ and rough him up on the inside. Booker looked for spots to counter in round 5, and the pugilists took turns teeing off on one another as the bell rang.

The Stamford native began to take control of the bout towards the end of round 7, pot shotting the stocky Vendetti. True to his word, Booker seemed to be in full control of the pace of the fight by round 8, circling the ring, countering well and blocking most of Vendetti’s offense. Booker dug to Vendetti’s body in round 9, causing ‘The Villain’ to double over in pain. Chordale went in for the finish, launching a series of uppercuts to the head and lefts to the body. The valiant Vendetti withstood the assault, soaking up the punishment and even pressing forward in round 10 as the fighters traded shots until the final bell. Booker may have left the Mohegan Sun Arena without his coveted title, but he nevertheless proved to Vendetti and his hometown fans that he can not only survive under pressure, but win a war of attrition convincingly.

Ricky de los Santos (12-1, 3 KOs) scored the biggest victory of his 13-fight career in the co-feature, outworking New England rival Nathan Martinez (8-3, 2 KOs) to win the vacant WBC US Silver Super Featherweight championship. The fight looked to be a 50/50 match up on paper, and the first round went according to script, with Ricky enjoying a reach advantage and Nathan countering well. De los Santos began establishing his jab in round 2, and the Providence resident took over the contest in round 3 with his jab and occasional left hooks. The 34-year-old added solid right hands in round 4, with Martinez trying his best to time and counter Ricky as the round came to an end. De los Santos began breaking Martinez down in round 5, as the New Britain native went down from a questionable low blow and went as far as turning his back to de los Santos in round 6 citing a headbutt. With his 4 daughters and his wife cheering him on ringside, de los Santos poured on the assault in round 7, outworking Martinez to claim the win. After 8 rounds, the score cards read 79-73 and 78-74 (2x). 2024 is off to a great start for the 34-year-old, as his son was born in mid-January and he won the WBC title less than a month later.

Francis “Frank the Tank” Hogan (16-0, 14 KOs) also picked up the first title of his professional career, winning a shut out 8-round decision over fellow southpaw Dormedes Potes (14-6-1, 10 KOs) for the vacant WBC US Silver Middleweight title. The colorful Hogan established a body attack in round one before launching a straight left to the head that dropped his Colombian opponent. The Boston native returned to the body assault in round 3 and dominated the middle rounds behind a stiff jab, effective feints and a balanced attack to the head and body. A left to the body dropped Potes for a second time in round 7, but the tough Colombian beat the count and launched an uppercut that temporarily halted Hogan’s progress. After the ringside doctor checked on Potes between rounds, the Colombian fighter came alive, launching his own body attack. It was short lived, however, as ‘Frank the Tank’ reestablished control, landing long left hands as the bout came to a close. Scores were 80-70 (3x) for the new champion.

Lightweight prospect Alejandro “El Abusador” Paulino (16-0, 13 KOs) was extended the distance for the first time in 5 bouts, pounding out an 8-round unanimous decision over tough Texan D’Angelo Keyes (17-4, 11 KOs). Paulino was sharper throughout the contest, landing hard left hooks and right hands. ‘El Abusador’ dropped Keyes twice in round 3, first with a right to the head and later with a follow up flurry to the head and body. Keyes bravely beat the count just as the round came to an end. The doctor checked in on Keyes between rounds, and the game Texan was allowed to come out for more of the same in rounds 4 and 5. Keyes enjoyed his best round in the 6th, landing flush right hands to Paulino’s head. The shots had the 25-year-old in an unfamiliar position, as he was forced to back up for the first time in the fight. In response, Paulino wisely chose to box in round 7. A right hand bloodied Paulino’s nose in round 8, but the Dominican-born New Londoner had built up enough of a lead to win the bout comfortably. Scores were 79-71 (3x) for the undefeated Paulino, who improved to 16-0 (13 KOs) while Keyes fell to 17-4 (11 KOs).

In a compelling flyweight battle, Hartford’s Angel “Set it Off” Gonzalez outworked and outlasted a tough Christian Robles over 8 scintillating rounds. The fighters engaged in a war of attrition from the opening bell, with Robles focusing on a body attack and Gonzalez responding to the head. Gonzalez tipped the scales in his favor in round 6, when a big right hand to the top of the head dropped Robles for an 8-count. The Wild Card fighter made it to his feet and composed himself, only to be staggered again moments later. Gonzalez hurt Robles once more with a flurry in round 7, but the Californian was able to weather the storm. The fighters ended the fight as they started, trading hard shots back and forth until the final bell. Scores were 80-72, 79-73 and 78-74 for Gonzalez, who improved to 13-0 (7 KOs), while Robles dropped to 8-2 (3 KOs).

“King” Kevin Walsh (11-0, 5 KOs) wasted little time clinching his 11th win, dropping Puerto Rico’s Darrell Rivera (9-3-1, 7 KOs) with a tremendous counter right hand moments into their 6 round lightweight bout for a first-round stoppage. Referee Ricky Gonzalez immediately waved off the contest as Rivera suffered his second consecutive knockout.

Port Chester, NY’s Carlos “All In” Vanegas Nunez (7-1, 6 KOs) made a triumphant return to the win column, blitzing Jaden Webb (2-2, 2 KOs) with a ferocious body assault that dropped the Beebe, AR native early in round one. The follow-up attack continued as soon as Webb beat the count, causing referee Arthur Mercante Jr. to mercifully halt the bout at 2:00 of the opening stanza.

Up and coming Polish prospect Slawomir Bohdziewicz improved to a perfect 3-0 (3 KOs), knocking out Boston’s Bruno Saraiva (0-2) at 1:35 of round 2. Bohdziewicz came out swinging from the opening seconds of the bout, landing sharp left jabs and clubbing right hands to the roar of the Polish contingent. The Stamford resident continued the assault in round 2, backing Saraiva to a corner with a one-two combination. Saraiva fought his way out, but a follow up left to the body dropped him to his knees and he was unable to beat Referee David Fields’ 10-count.

In the opening bout of the evening, James Maner (5-0, 2 KOs) used his reach and speed advantages to outbox Miguel Torres (2-1, 2 KOs) over 4 rounds in a middleweight bout. Maner bled from his mouth from a head clash in round 2, but the 29-year-old remained composed under fire, staggering Torres with a counter right hook as the Dorchester native came forward. Maner lost a point later in the round when he hit Torres after referee Arthur Mercante Jr. told the fighters to break. Maner closed the fight strong, landing at will during the fourth and final round as his opponent followed him around the ring. Scores were 39-36 3x for the Providence native.