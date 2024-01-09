Undefeated Nilo Guerrero Jr. signs with Toro Promotions

Toro Promotions Inc. has announced the signing of undefeated Nicaraguan featherweight prospect Nilo Guerrero, Jr. (7-0, 6 KOs) to an exclusive promotional contract.

Guerrero leads the latest wave of Nicaraguan boxers from the boxing rich Central American country that has produced 17 world champions, including Hall of Famer Alexis Arguello, future Hall of Famer Roman “Chocolalito” Gonzalez, and former world champions Ricardo Mayorga and Rosendo Alvarez, to name some of the more notables.

Gonzalez (51-4, 41 KOs), a five-time, four-division world champion, is still one of the top active Panamanian boxers, along with reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) Light Flyweight World Champion Felix “El Gemelo” Alvarado (39-4, 34 KOs) and former World Boxing Council (WBC) Flyweight World titleholder Cristofer “El Latigo” Rosales (36-6, 22 KOs).

Guerrero, who was the Nicaraguan Youth National Flyweight Champion in 2016, had 150 amateur matches, including many in international competition. He is freakishly tall, standing 6’ 2”, seven-inches taller than the average featherweight boxer.

“He’s a gangly guy at 6’ 2” who moves like he’s 5’ 2”,” co-promoter Whit Haydon said. “He’s a wild swinger like Mayorga.”

The 22-year-old Guerrero made his United States and Toro Promotions debuts this past Saturday night at Emerald Queen Casino and Hotel in Tacoma, Washington. Guerrero turned in an auspicious performance, flooring Chancellor Battenberg in the first and second rounds enroute to a second-round technical knockout.

Nilo is scheduled to return to the ring February 15th at Soboba Casino in San Jacinto, California.