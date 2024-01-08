McKenna vs Udofia added to Jonas vs Mayer card in Liverpool

Aaron McKenna versus Linus Udofia is the latest mouth-watering contest confirmed for an action-packed fight card in Liverpool.

The event occurs on Saturday, January 20th at the M&S Bank Arena , live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and ESPN+ in the USA.

McKenna and Udofia meet in a special contest for McKenna’s WBC International Title on the undercard of Natasha Jonas’ IBF World Welterweight Title defense against former unified world champion Mikaela Mayer.

McKenna claimed the WBC International strap with a unanimous points victory over Uisma Lima on June 16th at London’s York Hall.

Now 17-0, the 24-year-old is considered one of the division’s most exciting young talents.

To continue his upward career trajectory, the ‘Silencer’ must now overcome his toughest test as he takes on former English Champion and British Title challenger Udofia.

With victories over Tyler Denny and John Harding Jr and a hard-fought split decision loss to Denzel Bentley for the British Middleweight Title, Udofia has established himself as one of the fighters at the top of a stacked domestic division.

The 30-year-old from Luton returns to title action following a defeat to Kieron Conway for the WBA Intercontinental Title knowing a victory over the undefeated McKenna can reignite his career and set the stage for a successful 2024.

“A huge night of boxing in Liverpool just got even bigger,” said BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom. “McKenna vs Udofia is an excellent addition to an already stacked card. It’s a fascinating contest.

“McKenna has answered every question asked of him so far in his undefeated career. Udofia has tasted defeat but operated at a higher level and will look to use that experience to his advantage in what promises to be a real pick ‘em fight.”

Newly crowned British and Commonwealth Champion Jack Cullen returns to action in Liverpool defending his belts against former foe Zak Chelli.

Cullen scored a memorable third-round TKO win over Mark Heffron in September to claim the British and Commonwealth Titles and will square off against former English Champion Chelli in a repeat of their all-action 2020 contest that ended in a draw.

Karriss Artingstall is back in business following a destructive second-round KO win over Vanessa Bradford on October 21st at York Hall.

The 2020 Olympic medallist takes on Lila dos Santos Furtado as she looks to continue her climb up the featherweight ranks.

Mark Jeffers defends his English and Commonwealth Silver Super Middleweight Titles against Germaine Brown. Jeffers claimed the English and Commonwealth Silver Titles with points win over Zak Chelli after accepting a short notice fight last year.

The undefeated Chorley boxer makes his first defence against Brown, who will be aiming to recapture the English Title he held in 2022.

Former IBO World Cruiserweight Champion Jack Massey, who took Joseph Parker the distance in a ten-round heavyweight contest in Manchester last year, returns to the ring and the 200lbs limit as he looks to start the New Year with a victory in Liverpool.