Antonio Napolitano vs Ryan Young confirmed for March 30

Three Lions Promotions presents their first show of 2024, with fellow Canadians Antonio Napolitano and Ryan Young headlining the card.

Napolitano vs Young will be ten rounds of championship boxing for the NCC Canadian Middleweight title at The Hamilton Convention Centre in Hamilton, ON, Canada on March 30th.

The duo will be a true test of youth v experience, with Young having more than double the amount of fights. Napolitano and is more then eight years the senior of the promising undefeated middleweight prospect.

Young has an impressive pedigree, fighting for multiple titles over his career including the WBA NABA, WBO NABO and previously holding the NCC Canadian title.

Napolitano has shined over his last three fights, winning every round he has competed in and getting a third round KO in his last outing.

In 2022, Napolitano’s sixth bout say him pitted against boxing veteran Brandon Brewer (27-3-2, 11Kos) for The WBC USNBC title, which ended in a split decision draw.

Managing Director of Three Lions Promotions Daniel Otter feels there couldn’t be a better test for both men.

“This fight could go either way, Napolitano is undefeated. Young is coming near the end of his career, so both have something to prove, and with the Canadian title on the line, this fight makes for a great main event.”

The co-main event will see undefeated super middleweight Canadian champion John Michael Bianco (7-0-0, 3Kos) of Etobicoke, ON against Kristaps Bulmeistars (11-2-0, 5Kos) of Riga, Latvia.

The undercard will see stablemates, Mexico’s former WBC World Youth lightweight champion Pedro Bernal (13-1-2, 4Kos), Nova Scotia’s Brett Beaton (5-1-0, 4Kos) and Canadian female super welterweight Carolyn Redmond (6-2-0, 3 KOs), against opponents TBA.

The card will also see another Canadian duel, with Jake Daoust (5-2-0, 3Kos) of Hamilton, ON taking on Roody Renne (3-7-1) of Ottawa, ON.

Fans across the globe can watch all the PPV action live on 3LPTV, beginning at 7:00 PM EST.

Tickets go on sale January 15th, 2024.