Anthony Fowler ‘in worst shape of his life,’ vows to trim from 207lbs

Former super welterweight Anthony Fowler has promised to get in shape courtesy of a six-week camp after admitting to piling on 53 pounds.

Fowler, who retired in 2022 after an 18-fight 16-2 career in the United Kingdom, failed to reach the heights his amateur run promised.

Losing to Liam Smith and Scott Fitzgerald as the British title eluded him, Fowler has enjoyed the fruits of his labor outside the ring.

Setting up a business has taken up most of Fowler’s time as his weight slowly elevated over 19 months. The Liverpool man has since vowed to get his chiseled body back.

Anthony Fowler vows to lose weight

“I’m currently in the worst shape of my life today,” Fowler stated on the first day of 2024. “I’m at 207 lbs, a massive 53 lbs over my old fighting weight [154 pounds].

“I am going to do a six-week camp starting today. Follow me to watch the journey and all my tips along the way.

“I’m going to see a nutritionist on Tuesday so that I will share my plan. I used to fight at 11 stone [154]. I’ll share the whole experience,” he added.

Currently in worst shape my life today 207lb a massive 53LB over my old fighting weight, I’m gonna do a 6 week camp starting today, Follow me to watch the journey an all my tips along the way @afowler06 🤞🏻🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/x74ePY7CYy — Anthony Fowler (@afowler06) January 1, 2024

One-time WBA title challenger Ashley Theophane sympathized with Fowler over his struggles. Many boxers suffer similar fates when hanging up their gloves.

Years of dieting and cutting weight can take its toll mentally and physically. The first thing many fighters want to do is not be restricted in what they eat, drink, or the time they have to exercise.

Boxer weight maintenance in retirement

Theophane said: “I feel your pain. Retirement life isn’t easy. Alex Arthur is setting the standard. He hasn’t let himself go.”

Fowler replied jokingly: “I’m making a comeback!”

Alex Arthur, an ex-WBO champion, has become an inspiration for retired boxers. Retiring in 2012, Arthur found it hard after boiling down to 129 pounds at the lowest point in his boxing tenure.

But he turned it around and has one of the most envious physiques in the sport.

Better get back in shape. 😉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💪🏾🥊 pic.twitter.com/HAFHn2MJ0J — Alex Arthur AAA 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AlexArthur1) December 30, 2023

Advising over the festive period, Arthur joked he needed to get back in shape before responding to a fan.

“Shouldn’t take you long to get back to it. Get stuck back in! Nothing tastes better than lean, mean, and fit feels!”

Fowler is no stranger to a six-pack after he enjoyed the challenge of keeping his fitness at its peak.

Six weeks should be enough for “The Machine” to make a massive dent in that 207-pound deficit.

