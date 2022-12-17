‘Still got abs!’ Anthony Fowler adds 50lbs, calls out fat shamers

Former super-welterweight contender Anthony Fowler added fifty pounds and called out fat shamers on social media.

The Liverpool man, who had challenged for the 154-pound UK title in October 2021, has fought once since then at 163 pounds. He won a decision over Lukasz Maciec back in February to move to 16-2 as a professional.

Fowler suffered his only two defeats against Scott Fitzgerald in 2019 and Liam Smith in his last bout at 154.

Now, after over a year away from the limit, Fowler says his days at the lower limit are over after being called out for piling on a mass of timber.

Anthony Fowler weight

“People called me fat yesterday. [I’m] 204lb this morning and still got abs. My 154lbs days are definitely gone like,” said Fowler.

“The Machine” exclusively told World Boxing News back in 2016 on the back of a Rio Olympics loss to current world middleweight champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly that he would turn pro at super-welter.

It was surprising to many, having fought at 165 pounds during the height of his amateur run.

At the time, he said: “I’m just taking my time and having a bit of time off at the minute. I’ve got a good team around me.

“I’m going to weigh everything up and have a chat with the right people before making a decision. I expect to know by the end of the year, but eventually, I will turn pro. It’s just a matter of when.

154 to 204 pounds

“When I do, it will be at 154 pounds. I know I can make that weight okay, so that’s where I will start. We were signed up for Rio, so we know nothing can stand in our way if we get the right offer.

“I’m just going to see if that happens for me, but I do expect something good to come along.”

Now, who knows where Fowler will head as he begins to drop weight for a ring return in 2023. Super middleweight seems a distinct possibility after his last fight took place at 163 and one-half pounds.

Dan Azeez defends his super-middleweight Lonsdale Belt on Saturday night. It will be interesting to see if Fowler sees a challenge against the 168 British ruler as possible in 2023.

