Promoter Tom Loeffler pushes Callum Walsh as Prospect of 2023

The fastest Rising Star in Boxing, ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (9-0, 7 KOs), scored four sensational victories in 2023, headlining in front of huge crowds across the United States, validating his status as this year’s Prospect of the Year.

The 22-year-old Walsh, a Cork, Ireland native, is trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach at the renowned Wild Card Boxing Gym in Los Angeles, California. He is promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions and his fights are broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS. All four of his fights in 2023 were scheduled for ten rounds.

“Callum has achieved more this year than any other young fighter,” said Tom Loeffler of the undefeated super welterweight.

“From outstanding performances demonstrating the talent of a future world champion. From his extraordinary marketability headlining major events across the country filled with his fans, no young fighter has a brighter future in boxing and is more deserving than Callum for this year’s Prospect of the Year award.”

“Currently ranked in the Top 15 by the IBF and WBC, we will continue in 2024 to promote the biggest events and challenging competition for Callum as he ascends towards a future world title fight.

“With the level of competition he is facing, Callum is ranked higher than other young prospects with many more professional fights.”

The hard-hitting southpaw kicked off his 2023 campaign by traveling to Boston, MA on St. Patrick’s Eve (March 16) for a clash with Wesley Tucker, (15-4, 9 KOs), in front of a huge Irish fight crowd at the Agganis Arena on the campus of Boston University.

With UFC CEO Dana White, MMA Legend Georges St. Pierre, Boxing Icon Micky Ward, and Oakland Raiders All-Pro Defensive Lineman Maxx Crosby supporting him from ringside, Walsh knocked out Wesley Tucker in the second round.