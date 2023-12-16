Sheffield to host International Boxing Competition in January

A new international boxing competition hosted by England Boxing and World Boxing in association with GB Boxing, will take place from January 17-20, 2024, at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield, England.

The event, known as the ‘World Boxing Cup: GB Open, Sheffield 2024’, is a new addition to the elite international boxing calendar and will be part of the World Boxing Cup series developed by World Boxing, the new international federation which has been established to ensure boxing remains at the heart of the Olympic Movement.

The World Boxing Cup is a new format in which male and female boxers accrue ranking points over several stages of competition throughout the calendar year. It culminates in a year-end Finals event when the stage winners and other top-ranked boxers compete for the World Boxing Cup trophy.

The World Boxing Cup event in Sheffield will be the first event of the 2024 series and feature seven men’s weight categories and six for women, the same as those that will be used at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The event will be delivered by England Boxing in association with World Boxing and GB Boxing and is supported by the National Lottery, UK Sport, and Sheffield City Council.

World Boxing’s Secretary General, Simon Toulson, explained: “World Boxing is committed to delivering a calendar of high-quality competition opportunities that are designed in the interests of the boxers and it is fantastic that we will be bringing this event to England as part of the new World Boxing Cup series. The timing of the event is great for all concerned, as it leads into the Olympic qualifier in Italy and shows that we are delivering a competition structure that works for the boxers and will benefit the sport.”

GB Boxing’s Chief Executive, Matt Holt, said: “We have been aiming to have an international boxing competition in the UK for some time now, so it is great that we have been able to link-up with the new international federation and key local stakeholders to develop an event that can be part of next year’s World Boxing Cup series. It is very good news for the boxers in our squad, who usually compete abroad, and means they will be able to box at home where their family and friends will be able to watch them.

“This is a huge year for our boxers and being able to host this event at home, prior to the second Olympic qualifying event (in Italy from February 29 – March 12, 2024), is ideal preparation for the men and women in our squad as they look to secure their places at Paris 2024.”

Jerome Pels, Chief Executive, England Boxing, added: “We are very proud to be a part of the new World Boxing Cup series and are looking forward to being part of this event which will be a superb opportunity to showcase the popularity of boxing in England. Our staff, officials, and volunteers all possess the skills and expertise necessary to deliver a top-class competition and are looking forward to collaborating with World Boxing and GB Boxing to bring this event to life.

“Having a World Boxing Cup event in England is fantastic for the sport at all levels. It is a tremendous opportunity for Great Britain’s elite boxers to showcase their talent on home soil and, at the same, provides a platform for us to promote, develop and grow the sport at the grassroots.”

Councilor Martin Smith, Chair of the Economic Development Committee at Sheffield City Council said: “It’s great to see this event coming to Sheffield, the home of the Team GB boxing program. Events like this are really beneficial to the city and we look forward to working with World Boxing, England Boxing and GB Boxing to deliver a great competition.”

All of the National Federations that have joined World Boxing have been invited to take part in the ‘World Boxing Cup: GB Open, Sheffield 2024’. National Federations that are not currently members will be able to participate provided their request is approved by the Executive Board of World Boxing.