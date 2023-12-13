CES Boxing sign 1-0 prospect Tevin ‘Hitman’ Regis

CES Boxing has been quietly adding to its impressive stable of fighters as 2023 comes to an end. Most recently, the Providence based outfit signed 28-year-old lightweight prospect Tevin “Hitman” Regis (1-0, 1 KO) to an exclusive promotional agreement.

“I am thrilled to sign Tevin,” said CES founder, Jimmy Burchfield, Sr. “I was blown away by his pro debut in August and am convinced that he has the poise, skill and charisma to become a star in the loaded lightweight division.”

Regis made his pro debut on August 5th a memorable one, knocking out Joshua Zimmerman in devastating fashion in the first round at the Polar Park in Worcester, MA. Sitting ringside that night was Burchfield, Sr., who was so impressed with Tevin’s performance that he immediately scheduled a meeting with brothers Marc and Nico Gargaro, who train and manage Regis, respectively, out of the Nonantum Boxing Club in Newton, MA.

The moment was a very special one for Regis, whose mother tragically passed away only a few weeks before his pro debut.

“I lost my mom on July 5th, and my fight was literally a month later on August 5th,” laments Regis. “In the hospital few weeks before she passed away, my mom told me that she dreamt about the fight and saw me win my pro debut. When I won the fight and had my hand raised, I felt like I was in that dream. It was a special feeling. For the outcome to be a 1st round knockout and to then get the attention of Jimmy and CES, it felt like a dream come true.”

While Regis grew up watching the likes of Roy Jones, Jr., Floyd Mayweather, and Mike Tyson, he never considered a career in the squared circle. The Dorchester native instead played football his entire life, from Pop Warner through college football at Fitchburg State University to playing semi-pro for a few years after that. It wasn’t until his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer when Tevin was 24 that he became inspired to fight.

“My mom was fighting breast cancer since 2019,” explains Regis. “That was a big part of what drove me to boxing. She was going through her own fight. She always stood strong and showed me how strong she was, and I felt like I wanted to pick a fight of my own.”

Looking for a place to train, Regis found the Nonantum Boxing Club, where he quickly picked up the nuances of the Sweet Science from Marc Gargaro, who was a US Olympic team coach from 2017 to 2021. Only 4 years and 20 amateur bouts later, the pair decided to try the pro ranks.

“I kind of landed in the perfect place,” reflects Regis of signing with CES Boxing. “I paid a lot of attention to the boxing scene in Massachusetts over the last few years, and CES is pretty much the biggest promotional company out there. I had a short amateur career, but I have a great trainer with a lot of experience. He’s so technical that I was able to develop my skills in a shorter timeframe.”

“Tevin is going to move fast,” said Gargaro, who now also serves as the head coach of Team Combat League’s Boston Butchers. “I’ve seen him perform well against top talent and he has the power to end a fight at any moment. We’re excited about signing with CES. I think it’s a perfect move for him and his career.”

Regis’ first assignment with CES is a homecoming bout to kick off the new year, when he faces East Hartford, CT’s Salvatore Pugliares (0-1-1) at Freeport Hall in Dorchester, MA on January 13th.

“I don’t know too much about him personally,” admits Regis of Pugliares. “I’ve seen one of his fights and got a sense of his fighting style. I’m just preparing to be the best me in front of my friends and family, and I’m not too worried about what he can do.”

With a new promoter in tow and a homecoming fight on the schedule, 2024 looks to be a promising year for the lightweight prospect.