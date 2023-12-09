Full David Morrell Jr. vs Sena Agebko undercard confirmed

Undefeated WBA Super Middleweight Champion and Minneapolis fan-favorite David Morrell Jr. will battle knockout artist Sena Agbeko headlining action live on SHOWTIME® on Saturday, December 16 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Armory in Minneapolis.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast will feature exciting contenders Chris “Primetime” Colbert and Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela in a 12-round WBA Lightweight Title Eliminator as they rematch in the co-main event, and WBC Flyweight World Champion Julio Cesar Martinez defends his world title against unbeaten contender Angelino Cordova. Plus, in a special attraction telecast opener, all-action former world champions Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero and Andre Berto will square off in a 10-round welterweight rematch. The show will be the final boxing telecast from SHOWTIME SPORTS® after 37 years.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing, are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

“David Morrell has built a truly dedicated fanbase in Minneapolis and will look to show his legions of fans, and fans around the world, why he’s undeniably one of the most dangerous super middleweights in the sport,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “It’ll be bombs away in the main event because Sena Agbeko comes to end fights early and will look to inflict damage for as long as the fight lasts. With three more highly competitive fights on the SHOWTIME undercard, fight fans will be in for another loaded night of action on December 16.”

A Cuban-native who came to Minneapolis to begin his pro career in 2019, Morrell (9-0, 8 KOs) has quickly shown off the talents that made him a standout in Cuba’s storied amateur scene. The 25-year-old recently scored a violent first-round knockout of Olympic Bronze medalist Yamaguchi Falcao in their April clash. He captured an interim title by dominating then-unbeaten Lennox Allen in August 2020 in just his third pro fight. Morell, who trains in Texas with renowned coach Ronnie Shields, added two dominant knockout victories in 2022 as he stopped Kalvin Henderson in June before a 12th-round TKO of the previously unbeaten Aidos Yerbossynuly in November. December 16 will mark Morrell’s sixth appearance at The Armory, and his fourth headlining slot.

“It’s a great honor to be fighting in the main event on SHOWTIME’s final show, especially in Minneapolis at The Armory where I call home,” said Morrell. “I’m going to bring my best effort forward and give the fans a spectacular performance worthy of this occasion. I specifically asked for the Sena Agbeko fight because he was saying I was avoiding him. Now that the fight is on, I’m going to punish him. I’m dedicating this fight to my family and all the fans that will be watching this event.”

Originally from Ghana and now fighting out of Nashville, Tennessee, Agbeko (28-2, 22 KOs) enters this fight having won his last five contests and 13 of his last 14. The 31-year-old won three times in 2022, including earning a unanimous decision over the previously unbeaten Isaiah Steen last October on SHOBOX: The New Generation®. The only blemish on Agbeko’s record since 2014 is a decision loss in 2021 against top 168-pound contender Vladimir Shishkin. Most recently, Agbeko stopped Bruno Leonardo Romay in two rounds in October.

“This fight against Morrell is career defining for me as it will determine where I stand in the super middleweight hierarchy of boxing,” said Agbeko. “With 30 fights under my belt, it’s now or never, and more than anything, it’s an opportunity to be etched in the history books, so it is absolutely important to me that I win. I’m very happy to have this opportunity to fight for the WBA belt on SHOWTIME where I’ve fought throughout my career. My objective is to win and end the year on a very high note and also use it as a catalyst to even greater fights next year against the very best in the division. Fight fans should definitely expect a thriller to end the year.”

Representing his native Brooklyn, N.Y., Colbert (17-1, 6 KOs) bounced back from a first-round knockdown in the first fight against Valenzuela to emerge victorious with a 95-94 score on all three cards, a decision disputed by Valenzuela and others. The 27-year-old will hope to repeat the victory and establish himself as a top contender at 135 pounds. Colbert entered the first fight off a hard-fought defeat to former super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia in February 2022. After a decorated amateur career, Colbert turned pro in 2015 and took out three undefeated fighters in his first eight bouts. Since then, he took care of a slew of former champions and contenders including Jezzrel Corrales, Jaime Arboleda and Tugstsogt Nyambayar to establish himself as a potential future world champion.

“I’m happy to be back to quiet this sucker once and for all,” said Colbert. “I’m going to show him that there are levels to this boxing game. See you on December 16.”

The 24-year-old Valenzuela (12-2, 8 KOs) appeared to have Colbert hurt and nearly out after the first round knockdown in their first fight. He will look to finish the job if presented the opportunity in the rematch. Born in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, Valenzuela would have earned a big bounce back victory had he finished Colbert, following a September 2022 defeat to Edwin De Los Santos. Valenzuela, who turned pro in 2018, was sensational prior to that loss, including a first-round knockout of former world champion Francisco Vargas in April 2022 and a five-bout knockout streak before earning his first 10-round decision in a victory over Deiner Berrio in September 2021.

“Training camp is going great so far and I’m preparing really hard for this fight,” said Valenzuela. “I’ve improved a lot. I’m very excited to come back, put it all on display and settle the score when we get into the ring on December 16.”

Trained by the renowned Eddy Reynoso, Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) first captured his flyweight world title with a ninth-round stoppage of Cristofer Rosales in his stateside debut in December 2019. The 28-year-old has gone on to defend the title five times, besting previously unbeaten opponents Jay Harris and Samuel Carmona, while most recently stopping Ronal Batista in May. A native of Mexico City, Martinez’s only blemish since a split-decision loss in his pro debut was a decision loss to future Hall of Famer Roman Gonzalez in March 2022.

“I’m very excited to return to the ring and I’m having a great training camp to prepare for this fight,” said Martinez. “My goal is to unify titles in this division next year, and I know that I have to beat Cordova to reach that goal. I’m fully focused on him right now, because I can’t get the biggest fights without being impressive on December 16. I’m planning to deliver a spectacular performance.”

The 28-year-old Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) earned a career-best victory in his last outing, as he bested former world champion Angel Acosta on his way to a 10-round unanimous decision victory in April. A native of Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela, Cordova has yet to taste defeat since debuting in 2017, with a draw in just his fourth fight as the only blemish. He made his U.S. debut in June 2022, defeating Axel Aragon Vega by decision before the triumph over Acosta.

“I’m blessed to have this great opportunity to fight for the WBC world title,” said Cordova. “I want to thank Miguel Cotto and the rest of my team for their support. It’s a dream come true. I have worked very hard for this fight on December 16 and I’m ready to show my skills and become the new WBC Flyweight World Champion.”