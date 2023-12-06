Pandemonium at The Palladium 2: Full card set for Dec 9

Top-to-bottom, “Pandemonium at The Palladium 2,” presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP), has the potential to be the best overall 2023 professional boxing card held in New England, featuring competitive, entertaining fights to showcase many of the most popular and talented prizefighters in the six-state region.

All of the action will be streamed live on BXNGTV.com from the famed Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts. GCP has partnered with Project New Hope, a Worcester-based charity that supports veterans and their families.

The 10-round main event for the vacant Junior North American Boxing Federation (NABF) Welterweight Championship, pitting Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (12-0, 7 KOs) against Kenny “Lionheart” Larson (7-0-1, 5 KOs), of Salem (MA), in a clash that could be entitled, “Unfinished Business.” Whitley vs. Larson almost happened a few times, but for one reason or another, it failed to happen until now.

Whitley, fighting out of Holyoke (MA), is the reigning Massachusetts and United States Boxing Federation (USBF) Atlantic welterweight champion, who faces the toughest test of his young career in Larson, a 2016 N.E. Golden Gloves silver medalist.

Three hometown fighters are scheduled to fight, including Worcester favorite Kendrick “Peppa” Ball, Jr. (21-1-3, 12 KOs), matched versus Heber Rondon (20-5, 13 KOs), of Venezuela, in an eight-round bout for the vacant USBF Light Heavyweight Championship.

Ball is a former N.E. Middleweight and World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver super middleweight title holder, while Rondon is a former World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin super welterweight champion.

Worcester junior middleweight Khiary “Too Sharp” Gray (17-6, 13 KOs) takes on New Haven (CT) veteran Jimmy “The Quiet Storm” Williams (18-13-2, 6 KOs) in a sixth-round bout that could steal the show. Gray, who hasn’t fought in two years, was runner-up in the 2012 N.E. Golden Gloves, while Williams is a former WBC USA Welterweight and American Boxing Federation (ABF) USA and Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) International super welterweight titlist.

Four-time N.E. Golden Gloves Champion Keno Luna, of Worcester, makes his pro debut in a four-round match against welterweight Moises Rivera.

Pittsfield’s (MA) undefeated Steve “The Savage” Sumpter (9-0, 7 KOs) puts his undefeated record on the line against Ronald Montes (19-19-1, 17 KOs), of Columbia, in a six-rounder. Sumpter is the International Boxing Association (IBA) Americas Super Middleweight and Massachusetts Light Heavyweight Champion. Montes is a former Colombia Welterweight Champion.

Another undefeated fighter from Western Massachusetts, lightweight Carlos “El Gallo” Gonzalez (8-0, 7 KOs), of Springfield, meets Nathan Benichou in a four-rounder.

Also fighting on the undercard in four-round bouts are Marshfield’s (MA) pro-debuting welterweight Joe Bush, a 2023 N.E. Golden Gloves runner-up, vs. Tymar Miles (0-1), Douglas (MA) junior middleweight Robert Degaetano (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Devon Grant (0-6), Scituate (MA) heavyweight Kevin “Big Gulp” Nagle (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. pro-debuting Tadeu Costa, Cuban junior middleweight Danny Lafos Poll (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Byran Goldsby (5-19, 0 KOs), New Jersey junior welterweight Tyrone “Hands of Stone” Luckey (16-22-4, 12 KOs) vs. Carlos Marrero III (5-9-3, 0 KOs), 2019 New York Golden Gloves Champion Famous Wilson (2-0, 1 KO) vs. middleweight Nata Gomes (0-2), Haitian junior welterweight Edwine Humaine (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Terrence Richardson (pro debut), and Cuban welterweight Raidel Rodriguez (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Jemorean Smith (0-1).

Card subject to change.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.ThePalladium.net.