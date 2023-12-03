Boxing News: Gonzalez / Lowe vs McGregor / Jukembayev

Orlando Gonzalez won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North America belt by defeating Jorge Castaneda on Wednesday night by split decision at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

Orlando Gonzalez

The judges’ scorecards were 97-92, 96-93 and 94-95, with which the Puerto Rican got a great victory that makes him regional champion of the pioneer organization.

Gonzalez made a great approach and knew how to dominate a complicated opponent who came out with everything in the main fight of the Probox TV event. The 28-year-old fighter scored his fourth consecutive victory and continues on a hot streak in his career.

With the victory, he improved his record to 22 wins, 2 losses and 12 knockouts. Castañeda now has a record of 16 wins, 3 losses and 12 knockouts.

Lowe vs McGregor

Lee McGregor and Isaac Lowe exchanged a heated face-off in the ring tonight, as the featherweight rivals gear up for their rearranged clash.

McGregor was due to face Lowe in the headline fight in Bolton this evening, live and free-to-air on Channel 5, but injury to ‘Lightning’ forced him off the card.

Lowe enjoyed a destructive first round stoppage win on the Wasserman Boxing event and, following the victory, McGregor got up from his ringside commentary position, to square off with his rival in the ring.

The pair will meet in the New Year, with a new date to be confirmed in due course.

Boxing News – Jukembayev vs Mimoune

ProBox TV’s flagship promotion Wednesday Night Fights returns with yet another barnburner of a fight card on Wednesday 13th from Plant City, Florida.

The headline attraction will see highly touted Kazakh Batyrzhan Jukembayev (21-1, 16 KOs) square off with France’s Mohamed Mimoune (23-5, 4 KOs) at super lightweight over 10 rounds. The two men come off fresh victories on ProBox TV.

Jukembayev was last in action scoring a split decision victory over Hugo Alberto Roldan in September, he previously knocked out Xolani Mcotheli in his native Kazakhstan in December of 2022. Mimoune was in fine form during his last ring appearance, also taking place on ProBox TV. The Roy Jones Jr. trained southpaw defeated Steven Galeano five months ago in Kissimmee, Florida.

The chief support provides fight fans with an 8-round contest at lightweight. Top Rank’s undefeated standout Kelvin Davis (10-0, 6 KOs) collides with the experienced Clarence Booth (21-8, 13 KOs). Davis trains with top-level trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre and is the brother of Keyshawn Davis.

Undefeated records are on the line when fan-favorite Najee Lopez (8-0, 7 KOs) locks horns with Miami-based Cuban Yildo Depestre (7-0, 5 KOs) in a light heavyweight contest that promises nothing but fireworks.

Dominic Valle (7-0, 5 KOs) Vs Filipino Jensel Lausa (11-1, 7 KOs) will open the WNF televised broadcast in the Sunshine State. The pair meet at super featherweight, the bout scheduled for 6 rounds.

