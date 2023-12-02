Vito Mielnicki Jr makes swift return on Dec 29 after first round KO

Rising junior middleweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. will look to thrill his hometown crowd on Friday, December 29. It was announced that he has been added to the BRICK CITY FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

GH3 Promotions and Prudential Center have partnered to launch a multi event boxing series, BRICK CITY FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS, slated to continue in 2024. The launch of this exciting boxing series will present an evening filled with the best “the sweet science” has to offer.

Mielnicki of Roseland, New Jersey has a record of 16-1 with 11 knockouts, most recently he knocked out Alexis Salazar just 2:27 into their scheduled 10-round junior middleweight match on the David Benavidez-Demetrius Andrade undercard. Mielnicki will take on Salim Larbi in a 10-round bout for the debut of BRICK CITY FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS on December 29th.

“I am so excited to be fighting at Prudential Center on December 29th for the launch of BRICK CITY FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS. I would like to thank Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions for allowing me to fight in front of my hometown fans. It is always special to have my friends and family at my fights, and December 29th will be no different,” said Mielnicki.

“Prudential Center is extremely proud to partner with GH3 Promotions to add to the rich history of boxing in New Jersey for this first of a multi-event boxing series, BRICK CITY FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS,” said Dylan Wanagiel, VP of Sports Properties & Special Events for Prudential Center. “As The Rock continues to serve as New Jersey’s Town Hall for sports and entertainment, we are very confident this event series will give fighters, not only locally but from all over the world, the platform to enhance their boxing careers. We are thrilled with the addition of New Jersey’s own Vito Mielnicki Jr. as the main event to this exciting card and look forward to this historic launch of BRICK CITY FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS.”

An accomplished amateur, Mielnicki turned professional at the age of 17 and now the WBA Continental Americas Super Welterweight Champion and WBC World Youth champion is currently ranked eight by the WBA. Mielnicki has won his first eight fights and is currently riding an eight-fight winning streak that is highlighted by wins over Nicholas DeLomba (16-3), Omar Rosales (9-1-1), Jose Sanchez Charles (20-3-1) and a one-round destruction over tough Alexis Salazar (25-5) this past Saturday night at The Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Larbi of Cambrai, France is 22-12-3 with eight knockouts. The 36-year-old Larbi has wins over Mohamad El Maghnouji (2-0), Davit Makaradze (16-4), Patrice Sou Toke (17-2). In his last bout, Larbi went 10-rounds with world ranked middleweight Thomas LaManna before dropping a decision on March 11 in Orlando, Florida.

Brick City Friday Night Fights

BRICK CITY FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS is proudly partnering with the Greater Newark Convention & Visitor’s Bureau and Caribe Royale Orlando, and will feature world ranked fighters, from New Jersey and the rest of the world, in competitive matchups throughout the entire card.

Scheduled to appear in a ten-round bout will be Newark’s own Michael Anderson. Anderson (23-3-1, 17 KOs) has wins over Dashon Johnson (11-2-3), DeMarcus Rogers (14-3-1) and a third-round stoppage over Marklin Bailey. Anderson will take on Eudy Bernardo (25-6, 18 KOs) of Elias Pina, Dominican Republic.

Seeing action in a ten-round bout will be former world title challenger and current WBA number-three ranked middleweight Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna taking on Nicolas Hernandez (27-7-3, 12 KOs) of Reading, PA.

LaManna (36-5-1, 15 KOs) of Millville, New Jersey will take part in a 10-round bout. The 31-year-old LaManna has quality wins over Kendal Mena (20-3), Matthew Strode (25-6), Michael Marcano (25-5-1) and his bout when LaManna stopped Juan Manuel Witt (33-1-2) in the third round to retain his WBA Fedelatin Middleweight crown on July 22 in Atlantic City.

Fighting in an eight-round bout will be popular Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga (14-1, 14 KOs) taking on Ahmed Hefney (13-3, 5 KOs) of Alexandria, Egypt.

Appearing in six-round bouts will be:

Joseph Adorno (18-3, 15 KOs) of Allentown, PA battling Barulio Rodriguez (20-8, 17 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in a super lightweight bout.

Mike Lee (10-2, 5 KOs) of Orange, NJ fighting Rickey Edwards (13-5, 3 KOs) of Paterson, NJ in a welterweight contest.

Paul Kroll (10-0-2, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia collides with Weah Archibald ((10-15, 5 KOs) of Mount Vernon, NY in a welterweight fight.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Dwyke Flemmings Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs) of Paterson, NJ squares off with Luis Briceno Roman (3-4, 3 KOs) of Houston in a junior middleweight bout.

Malik Nelson (4-0, 3 KOs) of Avenel, NJ fights Romel Tasanimp (2-1) of Baltimore in a Featherweight bout.

Anthony Johns (6-1, 5 KOs) of Newark, NJ takes on an opponent to be named in a flyweight bout.

Kasir Goldston (5-0-1, 2 KOs) of Albany, NY will fight George Gethers (0-5) of Jersey City in a super lightweight tussle.

John Vallejo (4-0, 2 KOs) of New York scraps with Nelson Morales (4-11, 1 KO) of Scranton, PA in a junior middleweight affair.

Keon Ivory (2-2, 1 KO) of Lodi, NJ will take on Orland Ortiz (1-1, 1 KO) of New York in a super middleweight fight.

Tickets are priced at $306, $231, $121, and $66, are on sale, and can be purchased at www.Ticketmaster.com.