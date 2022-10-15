Wilder vs Helenius LIVE results from Barclays Center, Brooklyn

World Boxing News provides live results as boxing superstar and former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder fights Robert Helenius.

The two power punchers promise fireworks when they meet in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View this Saturday, October 15, from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“The Bronze Bomber” is a big favorite and needs to win following back-t0-back defeats against WBC belt holder Tyson Fury. Helenius earned his spot with two triumphs over Adam Kownacki.

Helenius scored big in the rematch.

Former world champions and super middleweight rivals Caleb “Sweethands” Plant and Anthony, “The Dog” Dirrell square off in a WBC Super middleweight title eliminator in the co-main event.

The FOX Sports PPV telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Results from the main card will appear here.

Wilder vs Helenius – Remaining bouts

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius

Caleb Plant vs Anthony Dirrell

Gary Antonio Russell vs Emmanuel Rodriguez

Frank Sanchez vs Carlos Negron

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Limberth Ponce

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs Michael Coffie

Geovany Bruzon vs James Evans

Michael Angeletti vs Jeremy Adorno

Miguel Roman vs Jose Negrete

Michel Rivera vs Jerry Perez

Keeshawn Williams vs Julio Rosa

Wilder vs Helenis Information

Former WBC Heavyweight World Champion and boxing superstar Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder prepares to take on top-rated Robert "The Nordic Nightmare" Helenius.

The fight is a WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator on Saturday, October 15, topping a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Fans will see Wilder, who has 41 KOs from 42 wins, look to make his first step toward becoming a two-time heavyweight champion with an emphatic victory over the hard-hitting Helenius.

Wilder’s first title reign saw him rack up an astounding ten consecutive successful defenses. He holds a staggering 91.1% knockout rate, combining to make him one of the biggest stars in the sport today.

Holding wins over Luis Ortiz, Johann Duhaupas, Bermane Stiverne, Gerald Washington, and Chris Arreola; the Malik Scott-trained Tuscaloosa puncher has to shine on his PPV return.

Anthony Dirrell and Carlos Negron also feature on the undercard in New York City.

Tickets for the event, which BombZquad Promotions and TGB Promotions promote, are on sale now and can be purchased through seatgeek.com and barclayscenter.com. Tickets are also available in person at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center.

Fighter quotes:

ROBERT HELENIUS

“I’ve dedicated all my life to this sport. So this means everything to me. I did all my work to bring my best self to this fight. I’m ready.

“Of course, I respect his power. We’ve worked on our footwork and jabs a lot, and we’ve been at it the whole year.

“I like being the underdog. It gives me more strength and power in training camp and when we eventually get into the ring.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe in myself. If I didn’t think I could become the heavyweight world champion, I would have gotten a more straightforward job.

“Sitting here, I don’t know what else to say. I feel like this is my time now. We’re going to give everyone a great show.

“Sparring is much different than a fight. We know that the punches are going to be for real this time. You’ll see a smart Helenius who’s moving well in this fight.

“I don’t think about the layoffs that Deontay and I have. Sometimes I feel much better when I’ve had a lot of time off. Your mentality matters because if you are mentally prepared, that will make the difference.

“I’ve fought at Barclays Center before. The atmosphere is crazy. I feel like we’re going to have the same thing on Saturday night, and I can’t wait.”

CALEB PLANT

“It’s been a minute since I’ve been in the ring, but after the Canelo Alvarez fight, we returned to work and kept working on certain things. I’ve kept working ever since. Come Saturday night. I’m excited to show everyone what we’ve been working on.

“Leading up to this fight, he’s had a lot to say about how much he doesn’t like me. But I’m not here to talk about emotions. I’m here to do a job.

“I have half his fights, and our resumes are similar. So I’d ask, are you a bum? Because you said that all I fight are bums.

“He’s a former two-time world champion, so we’re prepared and worked hard for this moment. I think he barks more than he bites.

“Becoming a two-time world champion would mean everything to me. I worked my whole life tirelessly to get to this point, but I have a lot more to give the fans and the sport of boxing.

“You don’t get to the world title fights without focusing on the battle in front of you. I fight on Saturday that I’m focused on, and that’s the only thing on my mind.

“I’m looking to get my hand raised. Whatever way that it happens. It’s going to be fireworks. There’s going to be great action all night long. Everyone should tune in because we’re going to turn up.

“I feel like I’ll put a whooping on him, and he’ll run off into the sunset. I hope he’s fully prepared.”

ANTHONY DIRRELL

“Don’t get on your bike Caleb. Tell me who he’s fought. He’s fought nobody. He better be ready for this.

“Being an underdog is another way for me to make more money. That’s just people’s opinions at the end of the day, and I’m okay with it.

“I don’t play with kids. He’s a kid to me. I don’t care about his social media posts. That means nothing to me. I’m going to get my hand raised.

“Sometimes I fight better when there are emotions involved. We have different game plans for other people, because not everyone opposes the same. We have a game plan with Caleb, and we’re going to execute it.

“SugarHill Steward is a great trainer, and he’s been with me since I was a teenager. We’re familiar with each other, and that will help us.

“Caleb hasn’t shown me anything special. Period. In any fight. He’s a good boxer, but it’s nothing special. He better be ready for Saturday because I am.

“He’s been trying to get my attention all camp. But I don’t care about him. There’s nothing he can do to me.

“Only way he retires me is if he runs around the ring until I’m old. He can’t hit. What can he do? Who has he whooped?

FRANK SANCHEZ

“He can say that he’s prepared for me and that Luis Ortiz has got him ready, but doing it is much more difficult. My style is to win and knock him out.

“My prediction is that I will win and move on and fight the top heavyweight in the division. I want to keep moving up the ladder.

“I feel my technique and speed can beat any heavyweight out there. I’m just going to keep displaying my skills inside the ring.

“I’ve fought good fighters before. No matter what’s in front of me, I head into the ring with the mindset that I will leave the ring with a victory.

“The main event will be a very good fight, and I’d slightly favor Wilder. I will love to fight him next if we both win.”

CARLOS NEGRON

“I’m coming into this fight very confident. Five-straight wins will do that. Overall we’ve just had better training and are more prepared heading into this fight.

“This is a significant fight for me. We know that a win will do a lot for my confidence and career. Moving into this fight, I’m ready to get into the ring.

“If Frank is the next great heavyweight, then so am I. Because I believe we have very similar attributes. With skill, ability, and size-wise, I feel I should be right there as well.

“I’m a very proud Puerto Rican fighter, and my dream to become a world champion has pushed me in camp to run longer and train harder. I’m very confident and have no excuses for coming into this fight.

“I’ve been familiar with the Cuban boxing style in the amateurs and the pros. I also train alongside Luis Ortiz and other Cuban fighters, so I’ve worked hard against it. I’m 100% ready for Frank Sanchez.”

GARY ANTONIO RUSSELL

“I’m versatile. Our father named our gym The Enigma Gym for a reason. I’m going to be an enigma in the ring on Saturday night.

“I feel good, and I feel strong. I’ve gotten all the rounds I needed for this fight, and I’m well prepared.

“Sometimes it’s still hard to deal with the passing of our father, Gary Sr. You see all the pictures of him up in the boxing gym. I’m just glad that he molded the rest of my brothers and me. He set us into men. It’s a bittersweet thing because I’m still coming to perform. My dad is the mad scientist behind everything I’m going to display on Saturday.

“My feelings about this fight are the same as they were the first time. If anything, I’m looking to go in there and hurt him. This is the hurt business. After the fight, I’ll wish well and take my hat off to him as a fighter. But the mission doesn’t change.

“If anything, I’m motivated even more now since my father’s passing. He instilled so many great things into us up until the very moment of his passing. He would want me to be in this position right now, and he wouldn’t want me to take my foot off the gas.

“All of my brothers have stepped up. We’re a dynasty, and we’re a unit. We work together because iron sharpens iron.

“We don’t overlook anybody. I don’t make any stage bigger than what it appears to be. I treat every fight as if it’s a championship fight.”

EMMANUEL RODRIGUEZ

“I’m looking forward to Saturday night. We spent time training hard in the altitude and Mexico, and we’re just eager to get back into the ring.

“In the first fight, we knew we would win. Everyone knows what happened, but we’ve prepared much better for this fight. I’ve had tremendous sparring that simulates Russell’s style, so with every day that passes, I’m more confident that I will win this fight.

“For me, it’s an honor and privilege to have my first time fighting here in New York. I know this is home for a lot of Puerto Ricans, and I know that I will have many people supporting me.

“We know that he’s got an excellent job. It’s going to take about three rounds to adapt to the jab, then we’re going to take the firm hand away, and there won’t be anything else he can do.

“Since my fight against Naoya Inoue, I believe I’m a much better fight. I’ve faced better opposition, and I’m a former world champion than Russell. I don’t take anything away from him, but I believe I’m the better fighter.

“We’re ready. All I can say is that this fight won’t go the distance. You’ll have to tune in and catch the action on Saturday night.”

VITO MIELNICKI JR.

“This is another big opportunity for me. I’ve had a great training camp with ‘Chino’ Rivas, and I’m ready to go. We’re coming to put on a show.

“I’ve had tremendous sparring this training camp with a lot of top guys, and I’m just getting better and better and learning more and more with each fight.

“I love fighting on these big cards, and I’m excited to be headlining on FS1 for Deontay’s comeback fight. I’m going to keep improving and growing my name even more.

“This is my third fight with ‘Chino’ Rivas, and we’ve had great sparring with Jeison Rosario, Keyshawn Williams, and many other quality guys. We’ll be ready for whatever Limberth brings to the ring on Saturday night.

“I’m still young and growing, but I want to keep fighting better opposition. I know many big names could become available, and I’m looking forward to making those fights happen.”

