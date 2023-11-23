Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua: F*** around and find out

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua are about to find out what happens when you delay a fight over five years in the making.

Despite loud pleas from fans and media, Wilder and Joshua will fight separate opponents on the same night. This is despite both being out of form or inactive over the last three years.

Asking for patience and ‘one more round’ to use a term from Rocky Balboa, organizers are hedging all their bets on the pair coming through top fifteen foes.

Wilder faced former world champion Joseph Parker, which shouldn’t be a problem for “The Bronze Bomber.”

However, they say a lack of sharpness and complacency are the biggest dangers in boxing. Wilder has both, judging by the amount of fight time completed by the American slugger.

Joshua, for his part, has largely avoided dipping his toes back in at a higher level since being schooled by Oleksandr Usyk twice.

A drab win over Jermaine Franklin that could easily have been a loss was followed by a stoppage of ex-Wilder victim Robert Helenius.

The fact Wilder took care of Helenius in 170 seconds didn’t bode well for Joshua’s performance. AJ was peppered by the Finn’s jab and bloodied by him. Not to mention that he seemed out of sorts mentally.

Helenius took the fight on very late notice to compound Joshua’s problems dealing with “The Nordic Nightmare.”

Therefore, Otto Wallin being chosen for Joshua is a strange one. Similar stature to Helenius but better credentials is a serious gamble.

Deontay Wilder vs AJ fight threat

Wallin gave Tyson Fury kittens in Las Vegas. He could be a real handful for Joshua and a threat to the Wilder fight.

It’s all part of the plan for Joshua, though.

“I said at the start of this year that I planned to begin my journey of activity. Three fights in twelve months, two victories and one pending,” said the former two-time champion.

“I am fully focussed on December 23 and finishing the year in good fashion. It will be an incredible night of world-class boxing.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn, overseeing a blueprint that could massively backfire, added: “This will ultimately be a historic event for our sport.

“Anthony Joshua needs no introduction. He has his sights set firmly on becoming a three-time world heavyweight champion.

“I believe you will witness yet another memorable performance from AJ on December 23 when he faces Otto Wallin.”

You know the saying. We’ll see what happens when you let fights marinate for five years and then delay it further when you finally get the protagonists in the same room.

