‘Future heavyweight king’ beefs with Haney over Stevenson

Future heavyweight champion Jared Anderson got into it with Devin Haney over the weekend after comments made regarding Shakur Stevenson.

Haney took to social media after Stevenson won his old WBC lightweight title. Stevenson had been hammered for the previous 48 hours for his performance.

“Stop that scared narrative. Nobody was ever scared of that bum [Stevenson]! He wanted clout! That’s all they use my name for,” said Haney after Stevenson beat Edwin De Los Santos.

Jared Anderson and Devin Haney beef

Irked by what “The Dream” said about his Top Rank stablemate, Anderson responded with a warning.

“Say this same s*** when we catch you out. [You] couldn’t even make eye contact when he [has] seen us [before.”

In a final reply, Haney said: “Stay out of grown man business,” after Anderson posted a video groaning about ‘grown men defending a grown man they never met before.’

Relationships between Haney and some at Top Rank are frayed. That’s despite Haney recently completing a three-fight deal with the company.

The IBF, WBA, and WBO lightweight champion defeated George Kambosos Jr. twice before finishing the trio of bouts by out-pointing Vasiliy Lomachenko.

“Loma” thought he did enough to win. However, Haney swiftly moved on to a challenge on DAZN against Regis Prograis. The San Francisco native moves up in weight on December 9 to fight for the WBC super lightweight crown.

Future heavyweight king

As for Anderson, his progress towards a surefire title in the top division continues. Tyson Fury, John Fury, and Bob Arum are just three names who labeled “The Real Big Baby” the next king at 200 pounds plus.

“Jared’s the man. This is the future champ right here,” Fury said in Saudi Arabia recently. “I said it three years ago. I stand by my words. This is the heir to the throne, guys. You better believe it.”

Fury’s father told Stamina for Sale: “The only one I can think of now, he’ll be champion when Tyson’s gone, is Jared Anderson.

“I’ve watched him spar Tyson and fight. He’s the next big thing on the block. He’s only a kid, 6′ 4″, sixteen and a half stone, getting better every time.

“When you compare him to what we’ve got in the UK, there’s a huge difference in class.”

Arum told Sky Sports: “This comes from no less an authority than Tyson Fury, with whom Jared was a sparring partner for two Deontay Wilder fights.

“Next year, Jared will fight big names. He is a young man, just 22, and I believe him to be the future of the heavyweight division.

“Jared has great skills but also great habits. He is an athlete in the truest sense of the word.”

That was in 2021. Since then, Anderson has moved slowly into world-class. But the way the titles are laid out, it could be 2025 before he gets an opportunity.

